When he entered politics, there was widespread opposition and controversy across the state, but now the party he leads has emerged as the single largest party to win the election.

Vijay, who dominated the cinema industry for years, earned a massive fan following for his on-screen persona and mass films, then entered politics, a move that was a huge turning point in his career.

The actor-turned-politician Vijay had shown a massive victory in Tamil Nadu's politics. The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Vijay, had secured 108 of the 234 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, though many parties contest elections, the contest is only between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as these two parties are seen as the main competitors. Still, in this election, it was totally unexpected that Vijay won more constituencies than there were total constituencies. Out of the total 234 constituencies, Vijay has won 108, a massive record for an actor whose first election is this.

Kolathur is a strong, prominent assembly constituency for MK Stalin, as no one has ever won here against him. He has won all the elections, including 2011, 2016, and 2021. Still, in the 2026 election, it is the TVK party's candidate, VS Babu, who defeated him. It is the first time a chief minister has been defeated in his own constituency by a margin, losing by 9,000 votes.

TVK candidate has received 82,000 votes, and MK Stalin, with 73,000, secured second place, while the AIADMK candidate R. Sanathanakrishnan is in third place with over 14,000 votes.

In the 2021 election, MK Stalin won the constituency with over 70,000 votes, defeating AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram.

TVK Has Stunned Everyone With Its Single Vote

TVK made everyone look back with its amusing win in Tirupattur with its single-vote win

Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam has won at Thriuppathur constituency with over 83,375 votes, and the DMK candidate, Periyakaruppan, lost by a single vote, 83,374 to 83,375; on the other hand, the BJP candidate, KC Thirumaran, has come in third with over 29,054 votes.

Manikandan Sivanantham, a voter, travelled from Muscat to Tirupattur just to cast his vote for Vijay. "I'm proud that I travelled all the way from Muscat to India to cast my vote," he shared on his social media.

Is Vijay The Next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Vijay has just won 108 constituencies, out of the 234. The majority for a political party to run the government should be 118 constituencies.

Since he hadn't had a majority, the TVK could come to power only through alliances with another political party, either through formal coalitions or through external support.

If no other parties are willing to ally with the winning party, he will still be invited as the single largest party, but if he has no allies, he will fail the floor test and cannot become the chief minister.

If TVK gets no support from other parties, then parties like DMK and AIADMK unite to form the government. Then the CM will be MK Stalin or Edappadi K Palanisamy.

If both parties, DMK and AIADMK, don't come together, the president's rule will be imposed, and the central government will take control of the state, as no government can function properly there.

And the last scenario could be that, after the president's rule is imposed. There will be a re-election in Tamil Nadu. The state's Chief Minister will be chosen at that time.

Actors Who Had Wished For TVK In Its Victory

Several other actors expressed their excitement and happiness over TVK's win on their social media.

Rajinikanth wrote, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory"

Kamal Hassan wrote, "Congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay and his party members for winning the trust of the people and securing a huge victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service journey to be successful"

Ram Charan posted "Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory... Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress."

And other notable actors had also shared their congratulatory messages on their social media.