Politics News

TVK Races to Prove Majority in Tamil Nadu: What is happening?

TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in has been delayed after his party fell short of the 118-seat majority mark despite winning 108 seats. With support talks involving Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and others, Vijay has met Governor R.V. Arlekar multiple times to stake a claim to form the government.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
TVK President Vijay with TN Governor
TVK President Vijay meets TN Governor to form a Government

Vijay's oath ceremony is being delayed as his political party is short of a majority. Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar thrice this week.

Vijay-led political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), won a landslide victory in this election, capturing 108 of 234 constituencies. Within just two years of its establishment, the political party TVK celebrated an unprecedented victory.

To form a government, a party or coalition needs a majority of 118 seats, but TVK fell short of the "magic number": it is 10 seats short of the majority mark, having won 108 seats. As Vijay won in both constituencies (Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur), he must resign from one of them. Then the party's effective strength is technically 107, leaving them 11 seats short; thus, he needs support from other political parties.

Why Vijay Needed To Vacate One Constituency?

Under the Indian Electoral Law, a candidate can contest in multiple constituencies, but they can represent only one constituency in the assembly.

Vijay won in both the constituencies in which he stood as a candidate in Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur, since he must resign in any one of the constituencies, the TVK's total active MLAs come down from 108 to 107

Parties Who Came Forward To Support TVK

Vijay sent a formal letter on May 5, 2026, to the national president of the Indian National Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge. Following this letter, the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, held a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the request.

The Central leadership directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), led by state president K. Selvaperunthagai, to take the final decision based on the local political sentiments.

On May 6, 2026, an official letter accepting the alliance request was handed over to TVK lead Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

The Congress is the first to extend its support to TVK. Eventually, they snapped their allies with DMK, which made DMK call them a "backstabber" Congress also stated that they will give "conditional support" to TVK.

Next, Vijay sent an official letter to the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), seeking their cooperation. They confirmed that they will provide "conditional support" to TVK, meaning they will vote in favour of TVK to pass the floor test but will not be allowed into any ministerial positions or cabinet berths.

The Indian Union Muslim League confirmed on May 5, 2026, that it had received a letter from TVK chief Vijay seeking support. On May 7, 2026, Thursday, the IUML National President, K.M. Kader Mohideen, rejected the offer to stay with DMK, reaffirming their ties with DMK. On May 9, 2026, Saturday morning, the IUML confirmed that they had not issued any letter of support to TVK, stating that the party would continue its longstanding partnership with DMK.

A letter of support from Vijay to MLA S. Kamaraj of the AMMK party was sent, but the AMMK chief, TTV Dinakaran, has called it "forgery" and filed a police complaint.  

A letter was sent to the chief of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan initially was about to back Vijay, but they were undecided; now they have backed Vijay and will be the central force in the political party TVK.

Vijay had met the governor, RV Arlekar, about three times this week. In the first meeting, he went to the governor with 108 seats, asking the governor to pave the way for him to make the government, but the governor declined it and asked him to provide concrete proof of support from at least 118 MLAs

During the second meeting, Vijay met with the governor after the Congress party backed 5 seats, raising his total to 113 MLAs. However, the governor refused, citing that the required majority had not yet been confirmed.

In the last meeting, armed with the new letters of support from CPI(2), CPI(M)(2), and VCK(2), Vijay met with the governor to present these additional endorsements, demonstrating that he had successfully exceeded the 118-seat threshold.

While there is no official announcement regarding the swearing-in ceremony, the preparations have started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...