To form a government, a party or coalition needs a majority of 118 seats, but TVK fell short of the "magic number": it is 10 seats short of the majority mark, having won 108 seats. As Vijay won in both constituencies (Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur), he must resign from one of them. Then the party's effective strength is technically 107, leaving them 11 seats short; thus, he needs support from other political parties.

Vijay-led political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), won a landslide victory in this election, capturing 108 of 234 constituencies. Within just two years of its establishment, the political party TVK celebrated an unprecedented victory.

Vijay's oath ceremony is being delayed as his political party is short of a majority. Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar thrice this week.

Why Vijay Needed To Vacate One Constituency?

Under the Indian Electoral Law, a candidate can contest in multiple constituencies, but they can represent only one constituency in the assembly.

Vijay won in both the constituencies in which he stood as a candidate in Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur, since he must resign in any one of the constituencies, the TVK's total active MLAs come down from 108 to 107

Parties Who Came Forward To Support TVK

Vijay sent a formal letter on May 5, 2026, to the national president of the Indian National Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge. Following this letter, the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, held a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the request.

The Central leadership directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), led by state president K. Selvaperunthagai, to take the final decision based on the local political sentiments.

On May 6, 2026, an official letter accepting the alliance request was handed over to TVK lead Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

The Congress is the first to extend its support to TVK. Eventually, they snapped their allies with DMK, which made DMK call them a "backstabber" Congress also stated that they will give "conditional support" to TVK.

Next, Vijay sent an official letter to the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), seeking their cooperation. They confirmed that they will provide "conditional support" to TVK, meaning they will vote in favour of TVK to pass the floor test but will not be allowed into any ministerial positions or cabinet berths.

The Indian Union Muslim League confirmed on May 5, 2026, that it had received a letter from TVK chief Vijay seeking support. On May 7, 2026, Thursday, the IUML National President, K.M. Kader Mohideen, rejected the offer to stay with DMK, reaffirming their ties with DMK. On May 9, 2026, Saturday morning, the IUML confirmed that they had not issued any letter of support to TVK, stating that the party would continue its longstanding partnership with DMK.

A letter of support from Vijay to MLA S. Kamaraj of the AMMK party was sent, but the AMMK chief, TTV Dinakaran, has called it "forgery" and filed a police complaint.

A letter was sent to the chief of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan initially was about to back Vijay, but they were undecided; now they have backed Vijay and will be the central force in the political party TVK.

Vijay had met the governor, RV Arlekar, about three times this week. In the first meeting, he went to the governor with 108 seats, asking the governor to pave the way for him to make the government, but the governor declined it and asked him to provide concrete proof of support from at least 118 MLAs

During the second meeting, Vijay met with the governor after the Congress party backed 5 seats, raising his total to 113 MLAs. However, the governor refused, citing that the required majority had not yet been confirmed.

In the last meeting, armed with the new letters of support from CPI(2), CPI(M)(2), and VCK(2), Vijay met with the governor to present these additional endorsements, demonstrating that he had successfully exceeded the 118-seat threshold.

While there is no official announcement regarding the swearing-in ceremony, the preparations have started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.