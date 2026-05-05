The Panaiyur office was decorated to welcome Vijay and the party's MLA-designates. The discussion reportedly lasted for more than an hour and focused on TVK's next political steps , possible support from other parties, and preparations for government formation.

The meeting followed TVK emerging as the single-largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election , winning 108 seats . However, the party is still 10 seats short of the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government on its own.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President C. Joseph Vijay held a key meeting with the party's newly elected MLAs at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur , on the outskirts of Chennai, on Tuesday morning.

Although TVK won 108 seats, the party currently has 107 MLAs, as Vijay won from both Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. He is expected to decide which constituency he will retain. Before moving ahead with the claim to form the government, TVK is also likely to elect Vijay as its legislative party leader.

Meeting with Governor and Government Formation

Vijay and senior TVK leaders have reportedly sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on May 6. During the meeting, they are expected to discuss the party's claim to form the next government.

Ministerial Positions Under Consideration

According to sources, TVK is also considering names for possible ministerial positions. Leaders such as N. Anandh, Sengottaiyan, Adhav Arjuna, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar and Arun Raj are said to be under discussion. Two women MLAs, Sathyabama and Vijayalakshmi, are also reportedly being considered. However, there has been no official confirmation from the party yet.

Path to Majority

The main challenge for Vijay is the majority. With 107 seats, TVK needs support from at least 11 more MLAs to prove its majority in the Assembly. It remains unclear whether Vijay will seek support from other parties, independents, or members aligned with the DMK or AIADMK.

The election result has already created a historic moment in Tamil Nadu politics, as TVK has challenged the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. But the next few days will decide whether Vijay can turn his party's electoral success into a stable government.

Sources suggest that Vijay may take oath as Chief Minister on May 7, but the move depends on the Governor's invitation, the support TVK can gather, and the formal majority test in the Assembly.