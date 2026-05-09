In the recently concluded April 23 Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single-largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay himself registered victories in both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies, strengthening his political debut with a massive mandate from the people.

The development came after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended their unconditional support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Following the announcement, TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna confirmed that Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu politics witnessed a dramatic turn as actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay moved a step closer to becoming the next Chief Minister of the state. After securing the support of several alliance parties, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday (May 9) evening to officially stake a claim to form the government.

The numbers continued to rise for the Vijay-led alliance after the Indian National Congress, along with the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), announced its support.

Congress contributed five MLAs, while CPI and CPI(M) pledged support with two MLAs each, taking the alliance tally to 116 seats. With VCK joining the coalition, the number crossed the crucial majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

Formal Claim to Form Government

Later in the evening, Vijay arrived at Lok Bhavan along with senior leaders from Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and IUML. During the meeting, he submitted letters of support from alliance parties and formally staked a claim to form the government with the backing of 120 MLAs.

Following the meeting, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed Vijay as the Chief Minister-designate under Article 164 of the Constitution of India. This marked Vijay's fourth meeting with the Governor within four days, reflecting the fast-moving political developments in the state.

Swearing-in Ceremony

Vijay is now set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, at 10 AM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Along with him, nine ministers are also expected to be sworn into the new Cabinet, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu.