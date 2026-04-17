The TVK party's chief states that it will follow the Honest administration's model of ruling the state, strongly criticising the similar manifestos of the other two major parties in Tamil Nadu. He claims that TVK adopted honest administration as its manifesto.

On Thursday, April 16, TVK chief Vijay unveiled the welfare schemes as part of his party's manifesto. As the Tamil Nadu elections draw closer, various parties have released their manifestos to secure victory. In this line, Vijay's TVK recently joined its election manifesto.

As the election approaches, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam has unveiled its election manifesto, targeting monthly assistance, educational development, Wedding aids, health care, support for young graduates, and support for fishermen, considering the needs of the elderly.

Vijay stated that TVK's first election manifesto is an assurance of honesty. He also said that the party will not mislead, as Stalin did, by producing a manifesto filled with empty promises to the people. He criticised the manifestos of other parties, saying that if one promises Rs 10,000, the other offers a ₹8,000 coupon.

If one offers a refrigerator, the other gives a token to buy one. By highlighting the other party's manifesto, he highlighted the parties' ideological similarities and confirmed that TVK will not follow the deceptive path of those two.

Election Manifesto of TVK

Education

An interest-free & collateral-free education loan up to Rs 20 lakh is guaranteed for students from undergraduate to doctoral studies , providing a supportive system for students.

Free Higher Education for children of small and Marginal Farmers

Free competitive exam coaching with AI-powered tools.

Government examinations will be conducted on time, with no further delays.

500 Creative schools with quality residential education

In the education sector , TVK promises to provide world-class facilities, full regularisation of land records (patta regularisation), and 100% piped drinking water supply.

To reduce school dropouts , it promises to provide ₹15,000 to the mothers or guardians of children studying in government and government-aided schools, and women-led self-help groups will get up to 5 lakh with free interest.

In the higher education sector, it announced loans up to ₹20 lakh and the establishment of 100 residential schools named after former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Pensions and Social Support

An increased pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities.

According to the announcement, if TVK comes to power, the government will provide ₹2,500 per month to women aged 60 or below who are heads of families. The scheme aims to support household stability and empower women financially.

Utilities and Infrastructure

200 units of free electricity for every month for every family

Tax-free electricity for 5 years for MSMEs

Scrapping of Peak-hour electricity charges for small businesses

Drinking water pipeline to all households

It also promises to provide six free cooking gas cylinders per family annually.

Youth Employment

He promised that every young graduate who registers with the employment offices will receive Rs 5,000 per month. An annual provision of 5 lakh internships, with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for graduates and Rs 8,000 per month for ITI diploma holders, will be provided

For youth employment, TVK promised a monthly allowance of Rs 40,000 to unemployed graduates, a stipend-plus-internship scheme, Mudhalvar Makkal Sevai Nanbar, covering five lakh youth, Rs 5 lakh as new start-up loans, Rs 25 lakh in business launch loans, and a fixed timetable for all government recruitment examinations.

Marriage Assistance

The manifesto also includes a section on weddings. Vijay assured 8 grams of gold and a quality silk saree for marriage assistance to families with an annual income below 5 lakhs.

Healthcare

Under healthcare, it promises to provide family medical Insurance with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, new multi-speciality hospitals with modern infrastructure, annual free full-body check-ups, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Agriculture and Farmers

The manifesto includes the farmers' welfare scheme, which provides a complete waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for those owning less than five acres of land, and a 50 per cent waiver for those who have more than 5 acres of land, along with a minimum support price of ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcand, five lakh solar pumps, Rs 10,000 as annual support for farm labourers, and 100% crop insurance.

Fishermen Welfare

For Fisherman's well-being, Vijay promises to provide Rs 25000 as lean-season relief, subsidised diesel for fishing boats, Rs 25 lakh as accident insurance, permanent housing and highlights a 'Meen Vilaiyum Neethi' (Lakshya Veetu scheme), which it touts as the country's first statutory MSP for fish (covering sardine, mackerel, prawn and squid)

Anti-Drug Mission

Drug-free Tamil Nadu mission, a strong and complete crackdown on drugs

Anti-Drug Protection zones, strict vigilance around all schools and colleges

Social Harmony

Social harmony and inclusivity respect, equality and peace for all

Government Services

In the government sector, Vijay promises to consider the old pension scheme and the regularisation of contract employees, including nurses. He confirms that workers who have completed 5 years will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for Anganwadi workers, Rs 10,000 for sanitation workers, and Rs 15 lakh upon superannuation.

VETRI TN SUPER APP - All Government services in One App, One Click, One Solution

Citizen Privilege Card, Transparent access and Birbe free services

All certificates within 21 days - Time-bound and guarantee delivery

Strict action against corruption, zero tolerance, zero corruption

People's anticipation in policy making, Your voice, your plan and your future

TVK aimed to build a prosperous Tamil Nadu with an economy of Rs 1.5 trillion by 2036. It aims to position Tamil Nadu as the First Ministry of AI, an AI University, and an AI City, to power it as the AI Capital of India. It promises that government schemes will be delivered to people at their doorsteps, without exclusion.

He also promised that if the party won, it would schedule a meeting in the assembly with direct citizens to discuss the problems, and that the citizens would decide 10 per cent of the district budget.

The recent release of the TVK manifesto covers every major sector. It appears to provide various forms of welfare for women in the family. It is expected to support a large number of families by providing monthly assistance to meet their basic needs. It aims to reduce financial stress and support families' economic security.