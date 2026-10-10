The by-elections were held on October 6, with counting taking place across the constituencies. TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama emerged victorious in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively, defeating their DMK and AIADMK rivals.

The results mark Vijay's first electoral test in the state since his party came to power in May 2026.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has won the by-elections in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) constituencies, delivering a significant electoral boost to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government.

Constituency-wise Results

In Madurantakam (SC), Maragatham Kumaravel defeated DMK candidate Paranthamen by a margin of 20,040 votes after all 21 rounds of counting were completed. During counting, she built a lead of 16,735 votes by the end of the 16th round.

In Dharapuram (SC), TVK's Sathyabama defeated AIADMK candidate Banumathi by 9,471 votes after all 23 rounds of counting. The DMK finished second in both constituencies, while the AIADMK was pushed to third place.

TVK Strengthens Its Position in the Assembly

The victories are significant for TVK, which is seeking to consolidate its position in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The party's strength increases from 107 to 109 seats following the two bypoll wins.

The results also represent a setback for the DMK and AIADMK, the state's two established Dravidian parties. The AIADMK had won both Madurantakam and Dharapuram in the April 2026 Assembly election but finished third in the latest contests.

For Vijay's government, the bypoll results offer an early indication of voter support after the change in political power earlier this year. The outcome also allows TVK to strengthen its presence in the two constituencies.

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Vijay Reacts to the Victory

Reacting to the results, Chief Minister Vijay took to X to describe the victories as a mandate for political decorum and personal decency.

He said the results represented a verdict against derogatory remarks targeting women, personal attacks and betrayal. Vijay also said the party's winning streak would continue.

Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin described the outcome as a "temporary victory for betrayal," signalling the opposition party's response to TVK's gains.

TVK has strengthened its Assembly position and gained political momentum. The results will be closely watched as the ruling party and its opposition prepare for the next phase of Tamil Nadu's political contest.