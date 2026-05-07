Vijay won in both constituencies in which he contested: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. They won with 34.92%, which is almost 1.71 crore votes.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam achieved a significant victory in the elections, emerging as the largest party by winning 108 out of 234 constituencies, thus breaking the 59-year-long dominance of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is unlikely to form a government on May 7, 2026. TVK chief Vijay has requested two weeks.

The TVK candidate, V.S. Babu, defeated MK Stalin in his own constituency, Kolathur, by 8,795 votes.

Will Vijay Take Oath As Chief Minister?

The political party TVK has secured victory in 108 constituencies; however, 118 seats out of 234 are required to form a government. Since TVK has only 108 seats, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has informed the party leaders that it would be more suitable to establish a government only if they reach the 118 MLA mark. He has expressed his reluctance to hold the oath ceremony on Thursday without the necessary number of MLAs.

To address this, Vijay submitted a letter to several parties expressing support for him to be the next CM.

First, he submitted the letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge of the Indian National Congress. They have formally accepted the request, as it won 5 seats in the election, officially tied up with the party TVK, and snapped its 20-year-long standing ties with DMK. This support has brought the total number of TVK MLAs to 112.

In response to this move by Congress, DMK members have called it "backstabbing," while Congress has also stated that DMK broke ties with it in 2014. Congress responded that the move was intended to respect the electoral verdict and align with the new political landscape.

The party declared that their alliance with TVK would extend beyond government formation to future elections, including Local Body and Lok Sabha polls.

Vijay had also sent a letter to the AIADMK, as the party had won 47 seats. Still, the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palanisamy, had declined the request, saying they want to remain the Primary Dravidian force rather than become a junior partner to the newcomer Vijay.

The Indian Union Muslim League has withdrawn its support for TVK's alliance request and reaffirmed its ties with DMK.

Vijay has also reached out to M. Veerapandian, the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India, and they are currently deliberating on the request. They will deliberate on this request during the executive committee meeting on May 8.

Even Thol. Thirumavalavan, the Chief of the VCK party, has said that this request will be taken up after a high-level meeting is scheduled.

As of May 7, 2026, Vijay has personally declined the security provided to him and said he would accept the official CM-level security (Z-plus) only after forming a government.

As of now, he has been given Y-scale security by the Union Government, which has armed CRPF guards who accompany him during his travels and at his residence. He also has his own security team provided by the party.

The MLA's of TVK has been lodged in a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram as they have to keep all the MLA's from several other regions in one place to prevent poaching and to schedule an internal meeting to bridge the gap on to majority, bringing all the MLA's from several other regions in one place would ensure all of them are physically available for the official swearing in and for other procedural formalities that would take place in the capital.

TVK Chief Vijay has asked the Governor for a two-week time frame to secure a majority for the party.

What Would Happen If No Other Parties Accept The Request?

If TVK failed to secure a majority of seats to form the government, the president would take charge of the state for about six months, and after that period, there would be a re-election in the state.