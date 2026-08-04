The controversy began during the DMK's rally in Thanjavur on Monday, organised to highlight Tamil Nadu's stand on the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Karnataka.

A police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Dr P. Vijayakumar arrived at Udhayanidhi Stalin's residence and took him into custody. He was escorted in a police vehicle and is being taken to Thanjavur, where the FIR was registered in connection with his speech at the rally.

DMK Leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained from his residence in Neelankarai on Tuesday after Thanjavur police registered a case against him over remarks made during a political rally on the Cauvery water dispute held in Thanjavur on Monday.

During the event, supporters in the crowd raised slogans of "Trisha, Trisha" while Udhayanidhi Stalin was addressing the gathering. After briefly pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," referring to Cauvery water.

The statement triggered criticism from opposition parties, including the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which alleged that the remark carried a double meaning and was directed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

TVK accused Udhayanidhi of making comments that were inappropriate and disrespectful towards women and political opponents.

FIR Registered After TVK Complaint

Following a complaint filed by TVK, Thanjavur police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin under multiple provisions, including:

Promoting enmity between groups

Relevant sections of the Information Technology Act

Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act

TVK also approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi's remarks were "vulgar," "objectifying", and "sexually suggestive."

The party demanded legal action, an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin, and intervention by the women's rights panel.

TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvaku­mar alleged that the remarks undermined the dignity of women in public life and lowered the standards of political discourse.

The party urged the NCW to examine the video footage of the rally and recommend action over alleged public obscenity and remarks affecting women's dignity.

Udhayanidhi Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Before his detention, Udhayanidhi Stalin had approached the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case, fearing arrest.

When the matter was mentioned before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, the court agreed to hear the urgent petition. It orally directed the police not to take precipitative action until the plea was taken up.

Despite this, police proceeded with his detention on Tuesday.

Udhayanidhi Calls Case "Forged"

After being detained, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the police action and called the case "forged." He said he would face the matter legally and accused the ruling TVK government of targeting DMK leaders by filing what he described as "false cases."

He also alleged that since the TVK government came to power, cases had been filed against DMK MLAs and accused the government of engaging in political vendetta.

Political Tension Escalates

The detention has intensified the political confrontation between the DMK and TVK, with both parties exchanging allegations.

The DMK has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were made in the context of the Cauvery issue and accused the government of suppressing opposition voices. Meanwhile, TVK has insisted that action should be taken over what it called unacceptable remarks in a public forum.

The case is now expected to move forward legally, with Udhayanidhi Stalin being taken to Thanjavur for further proceedings. The controversy has added another layer to the ongoing political battle in Tamil Nadu amid the Cauvery water dispute.