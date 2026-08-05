Udhayanidhi Stalin Says He Was Treated 'Like a Terrorist'

Following the completion of the inquiry, he was released on station bail in accordance with the directions of the Madras High Court.

He was detained in Chennai earlier in the day and taken by road to Thanjavur for inquiry. The case was registered based on complaints filed by TVK leaders at the Thanjavur East Police Station, alleging that his speech contained an alleged double-meaning reference to actor Trisha and outraged the modesty of a woman. Police booked him under nine sections of law, including two criminal charges.

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on station bail on Tuesday after several hours of questioning at the Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district in connection with a case over his alleged remarks made during a DMK protest on the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

Stalin Hits Out at TVK Government After Release

Addressing reporters after his release, Stalin strongly criticised the ruling TVK government, accusing it of carrying out a politically motivated action.

He alleged that nearly 3,000 police personnel were deployed to escort him from Chennai to Thanjavur, claiming he was treated "like a terrorist" despite the state government informing the Madras High Court that it had no intention of arresting him.

"In court, the government lawyer stated that they had no intention of arresting me. However, under the pretext of questioning, they transported me by road from Chennai to Thanjavur with a massive police deployment as though I were a terrorist," he said.

He further alleged that he was not treated properly during the process, stating that he was first taken to the Sengipatti Police Station, questioned for several hours, and later released on station bail.

Udhayanidhi Denies Allegations, Calls Case Politically Motivated

Describing the case as politically motivated, Udhayanidhi accused the government of using the controversy to divert attention from more pressing public issues. He also rejected the allegations against him, insisting that his remarks had been misrepresented.

"I did not speak with any wrong intentions. I never intended to insult or demean women," he said, adding that he has the highest respect for women. "I have a wife, a daughter and a sister. All women in Tamil Nadu are like my mothers and sisters. I will not be intimidated by this false case."

He also expressed disappointment over criticism from some political leaders, saying they had condemned his speech without listening to it in its entirety.

Background: The Controversy

The controversy stems from remarks made during a DMK protest on the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur.

According to the complaints filed by TVK leaders, Stalin's comments indirectly referred to actor Trisha, a close associate of Chief Minister Vijay, and were offensive towards women.

Udhayanidhi has consistently denied the allegation, maintaining that his speech has been taken out of context. Later in the night, he returned to his residence in Chennai, where hundreds of DMK supporters welcomed him.