The object burst into petals mid-air, startling Vijay, who immediately leapt off his bicycle and rushed into the campaign van. Security personnel quickly reacted, forming a protective cordon around him and ensuring his safe entry into the vehicle.

On April 12, during a roadshow in Kanniyakumari, Vijay was riding a bicycle through a lively crowd of supporters who were running alongside him. In the middle of the rally, a man from the crowd moved closer and hurled a ball of flowers toward him.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay found himself at the centre of both a brief security scare and an innovative campaign strategy.

Hologram Campaign at Kumbakonam

Amid a packed campaign schedule, Vijay is unable to visit all constituencies across the state in person. To address this, the party has turned to a unique, tech-driven solution, deploying a hologram of Vijay to campaign alongside its candidates.

This approach was first introduced in Kumbakonam, where the TVK candidate, Vinoth Ravi, unveiled a life-sized 3D hologram of the party leader.

The high-definition projection appears alongside the candidate on a campaign vehicle, delivering synchronized speeches that create the illusion of Vijay's physical presence. The innovation has drawn significant public attention and large crowds.

In the hologram speech, Vijay's digital avatar connects with voters using strong and direct messaging: "Are you ready to whistle? Our vote is our right. No one can take us for granted. Our vote belongs to the whistle. No one will mislead us. We will stand by our word-this is the truth."

Following its successful rollout in Kumbakonam, the hologram campaign is expected to expand to other constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

This is not the first experimental campaign strategy by TVK. Earlier, in Thiruverumbur, candidate Navalpattu Viji used a mannequin resembling Vijay to maintain his presence.

An unverified image also circulated on social media showing hundreds of such mannequins at the party's Chennai office. Additionally, reports suggest that Vijay lookalikes are increasingly being used at campaign events to engage voters.

With a mix of traditional campaigning, unexpected incidents, and cutting-edge technology, TVK's strategy reflects a new and evolving style of political outreach in Tamil Nadu.