Politics News

Vijay's Roadshow and Hologram Campaign Take Centre Stage Ahead of TN Polls

TVK chief Vijay faced a brief security scare during a Kanniyakumari roadshow after a supporter threw a flower ball, even as his party grabbed attention with a unique hologram campaign to reach voters across Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 elections.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
TVK Vijay roadshow and hologram
TVK Vijay roadshow in Kanyakumari and Hologram campaign in Kumbakonam

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay found himself at the centre of both a brief security scare and an innovative campaign strategy.

On April 12, during a roadshow in Kanniyakumari, Vijay was riding a bicycle through a lively crowd of supporters who were running alongside him. In the middle of the rally, a man from the crowd moved closer and hurled a ball of flowers toward him.

The object burst into petals mid-air, startling Vijay, who immediately leapt off his bicycle and rushed into the campaign van. Security personnel quickly reacted, forming a protective cordon around him and ensuring his safe entry into the vehicle.

Hologram Campaign at Kumbakonam

Amid a packed campaign schedule, Vijay is unable to visit all constituencies across the state in person. To address this, the party has turned to a unique, tech-driven solution, deploying a hologram of Vijay to campaign alongside its candidates.

This approach was first introduced in Kumbakonam, where the TVK candidate, Vinoth Ravi, unveiled a life-sized 3D hologram of the party leader.

The high-definition projection appears alongside the candidate on a campaign vehicle, delivering synchronized speeches that create the illusion of Vijay's physical presence. The innovation has drawn significant public attention and large crowds.

In the hologram speech, Vijay's digital avatar connects with voters using strong and direct messaging: "Are you ready to whistle? Our vote is our right. No one can take us for granted. Our vote belongs to the whistle. No one will mislead us. We will stand by our word-this is the truth."

Following its successful rollout in Kumbakonam, the hologram campaign is expected to expand to other constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

This is not the first experimental campaign strategy by TVK. Earlier, in Thiruverumbur, candidate Navalpattu Viji used a mannequin resembling Vijay to maintain his presence.

An unverified image also circulated on social media showing hundreds of such mannequins at the party's Chennai office. Additionally, reports suggest that Vijay lookalikes are increasingly being used at campaign events to engage voters.

With a mix of traditional campaigning, unexpected incidents, and cutting-edge technology, TVK's strategy reflects a new and evolving style of political outreach in Tamil Nadu.

Topics

Actor VijayTVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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