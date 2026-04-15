Focusing on Tirupur's textile backbone, Vijay announced a ₹15,000 crore state guarantee fund to strengthen the weaving sector by improving access to credit and financial security.

Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur Junction, Vijay laid out an ambitious vision to support weavers, MSMEs, farmers, and government employees.

Actor-turned-politician and TVK founder Vijay intensified his statewide campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a massive public meeting in Tirupur on Tuesday, April 14.

He also proposed launching a dedicated e-commerce platform to promote Tirupur and Tamil Nadu's handloom and powerloom products in global markets.

To directly benefit weaving families, he promised an annual assistance of ₹30,000, along with 1,500 units of free electricity for powerlooms and 500 units for handlooms. Additional measures include a 50% subsidy on yarn and dyes, a ₹10 lakh life insurance cover for weavers, and a monthly pension of ₹3,000.

MSME Support Initiatives

For MSMEs, Vijay pledged to waive peak-hour electricity charges and offer a 100% exemption from electricity tax for five years, aiming to ease operational costs and boost small industries.

Agricultural Sector Promises

In the agricultural sector, he announced a complete waiver of crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres, and a 50% waiver for those with larger holdings.

He also promised to fix procurement prices at ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy and ₹4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, along with annual assistance of ₹ 10,000 for farming families and crop production assurance.

Government Employee and Police Welfare

Vijay also addressed the concerns of government employees and police personnel. He said the implementation of the old pension scheme would be considered, and that temporary teachers with over 5 years of experience would be regularised. He assured stricter measures to curb corruption in promotions and transfers.

For police welfare, he proposed raising the minimum monthly salary to ₹25,000 with an additional ₹1,000 allowance, regulating working hours, increasing laundry allowance, and setting up a dedicated welfare hospital. He also highlighted the need for better facilities for women police personnel, including restrooms and mobile toilet units.

Political Messaging and Public Reception

During his speech, Vijay reiterated that his primary political opponent is the ruling DMK and called for a "whistle revolution," urging voters to support his party's whistle symbol. He emphasized that he entered politics to serve the working class and appealed for "one chance" from the people.

His visit to Tirupur turned into a massive show of public support. From Coimbatore airport to Avinashi and Tirupur, large crowds gathered along the route, showering him with flowers and gifts, including shawls, photo frames, and even teddy bears.

The overwhelming reception briefly halted his movement, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among his supporters.

With the party's full election manifesto set to be released on April 16, Vijay's campaign is gaining momentum across Tamil Nadu. Whether this strong public reception translates into votes remains to be seen as the state heads toward a crucial electoral battle on April 23, 2026.