In an event in Chennai, Sasikala said the Party will be named All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) . This name honours MGR, evoking pride and a connection to Tamil Nadu's political heritage.

Former AIADMK leader V. K. Sasikala took action to mark her re-entry into active politics in Tamil Nadu. On Friday, March 13, she officially announced the name of her new political Party. The party's name strongly suggests it will take part in the upcoming election. The sudden unveiling caught the eyes of all other parties.

After many weeks of announcing the launch of the political Party, V.K. Sasikala has now announced the Party's name, flag, and symbol. Sasikala launches her new political Party, the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) , focusing on its symbolism and significance.

Sasikala also revealed the Party's proposed election symbol as a "coconut grove." She said it symbolises growth, unity, and prosperity, aiming to inspire confidence and optimism among supporters, and that the Party will act as a joint family.

Saikala unveils the Party's flag at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. She chose February 24 to remember her close friend, the former leader of ADMK. The flag carries black, white and red colours, with pictures of the former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa at the centre to show that her party will follow their footprints.

By saying "I am in a situation similar to that of our leader (M G Ramachandran)", she compared herself with the former leader of the ADMK, referring to her decision as the same as MGR's in starting a party associated with one of her supporters.

The announcement signals a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, as Sasikala's Party may contest elections and reshape alliances.

Sasikala, a longtime associate of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and once a powerful figure in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had stepped back from active politics in recent years after legal and political challenges.

Now, Sasikala will enter the election with her own political party, in which she will face many other strong parties, including her former parties. Political observers say the launch of AIPTMMK could influence the political landscape in Tamil Nadu if it succeeds in attracting former AIADMK supporters.