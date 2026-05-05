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V.S. Babu Defeats M.K. Stalin in Kolathur as TVK Creates Political History in Tamil Nadu

TVK candidate V.S. Babu created a major political shock by defeating M.K. Stalin in Kolathur, a seat long considered the DMK leader's stronghold. With TVK winning 108 constituencies and emerging as a powerful new force, the 2026 election marked a historic shift in the state's political landscape

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
TVK won in kolathur constituency
TVK V S Babu won the Kolathur Constituency against DMK Leader MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political shock on May 4 as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate V.S. Babu defeated Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin in the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Stalin's Kolathur Legacy

Kolathur was considered one of Stalin's strongest political bastions. The seat was created after delimitation before the 2011 Assembly election, and Stalin won from there for the first time that year. He defeated AIADMK's Saidai Duraisamy by a narrow margin of 2,734 votes while serving as Deputy Chief Minister.

In the following elections, Stalin turned Kolathur into a safe seat for the DMK. In 2016, he defeated AIADMK's J.C.D. Prabhakar by 37,730 votes. In 2021, he secured an even bigger victory against AIADMK's Aadi Rajaram by 70,384 votes. These results made Kolathur a textbook example of a political fortress.

But the 2026 election changed that story. V.S. Babu, who had moved from the AIADMK to TVK, pulled off a stunning victory against Stalin. Babu won the seat by 8795 votes, handing the DMK leader his first Assembly election defeat in more than 35 years.

The result has become one of the most talked-about moments of the Tamil Nadu election. For the DMK, Stalin's loss in Kolathur was a humiliating setback. For TVK, it was a symbolic and historic victory that showed the party's growing strength.

Loading post from https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2051309288614990173

TVK's Electoral Breakthrough

TVK entered the election facing Tamil Nadu's two powerful Dravidian parties, the DMK and AIADMK. For more than six decades, the state had largely seen power shift between these two parties. But TVK's performance has now challenged that long-standing political pattern.

The party won 108 constituencies, falling just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. Though TVK did not secure a clear majority on its own, its strong performance has created a major political turning point in Tamil Nadu.

Political Aftermath

After the results, Stalin shared a message thanking the people of Tamil Nadu and highlighting the welfare schemes carried out during his government. He also said the verdict was not in his favour and indicated that the DMK would work from the Opposition to continue serving the people.

The big question now is how TVK will form the government. With 108 seats, the party needs the support of 10 more MLAs to cross the majority mark. Political discussions and alliance possibilities are expected to decide the next phase of government formation.

For Vijay's TVK, which was launched only a few years ago, this election marks a historic breakthrough. From being seen as a new challenger to defeating a sitting Chief Minister in his own stronghold and emerging as a major force, TVK has created one of the most dramatic political moments in Tamil Nadu's recent history.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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