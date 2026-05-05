The scientists used a special telescope called TESS to look at the sky. In the past, people only found these kinds of planets when they passed directly in front of their stars.

These stars stay close to each other, and the planets travel in a large circle around both of them. This discovery is very special because finding planets in such complex systems is usually very hard for experts.

A team of scientists recently found 27 possible new planets. These are not normal planets because they do not orbit one star like Earth does. Instead, these planets move around two stars at the same time.

This was rare because the planet and the stars had to line up perfectly with Earth. This time, the team used a new way to find them. They looked at how the two stars moved. If a planet is nearby, its gravity pulls on the stars, slightly altering their motion over time.

A New Way to Look at the Stars

This new method is called "apsidal precession." It sounds difficult, but it simply means the scientists watched for a "wobble" in the stars' paths. By measuring the exact time when the two stars blocked each other's light, the team noticed small delays.

These delays proved that something heavy was pulling on the stars. After checking many systems, they found 27 cases where a planet was the most likely cause of this pull.

What do these strange new worlds look like?

These planets are very different from each other. Some are the size of Neptune, while others are ten times bigger than Jupiter. Because they have two suns, the sky on these planets would look like a scene from a science fiction movie.

If a person stood on one of these worlds, they might see two different suns setting at the same time.

A Huge Step for Space Discovery

The discovery shows that planets with two suns might be more common than people once thought. Before this, only about 18 of these systems were known to exist.

Now, with 27 more potential planets, the list has grown much larger. The closest system is about 650 light-years away, while the farthest is 18,000 light-years away from our home.

How is this discovery important for the future?

Finding these planets helps experts understand how the universe builds different solar systems. It shows that planets can form even in crowded, multi-star systems.

This success also means that the new "wobble" method works. Scientists can now use this tool to look at thousands of other star systems to find even more hidden worlds.