Artemis II will mark a major milestone in modern space exploration. It will be the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon since the Apollo era, more than 50 years ago.

According to the schedule revealed on Thursday, March 12, the first launch window opens at 6:24 PM IST (10:24 AM GMT). If weather or technical conditions prevent the initial launch, NASA has identified up to four additional launch opportunities during the six days.

NASA has announced the official launch schedule for Artemis II. This highly anticipated mission will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than half a century. The mission is now targeting April 1 for liftoff, with several backup opportunities available within a six-day launch window.

The mission was originally expected to launch in February, but NASA later revised the timeline after adding additional tests ahead of future lunar landing missions. Early delays were also linked to technical adjustments and mission preparations.

Artemis II Crew

The mission will carry four astronauts representing both the United States and Canada:

Reid Wiseman – Mission Commander

Victor Glover – Pilot

Christina Koch – Mission Specialist

Jeremy Hansen – Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Together, the team will embark on a multi-day journey around the Moon, testing spacecraft systems before future missions attempt a lunar landing.

Journey around the Moon

The mission profile will see the Orion spacecraft orbit Earth first before heading toward the Moon. Instead of landing, Artemis II will perform a lunar flyby, circling the Moon and then returning to Earth. The spacecraft will eventually splash down in the ocean after completing the mission.

NASA officials say the spacecraft will travel closer to the Moon than any human mission in more than five decades, building on the success of Artemis I, which passed roughly 80 miles above the lunar surface during its uncrewed test flight.

Preparing for Future Lunar Landings

Artemis II is part of NASA's broader Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon.

The next mission, Artemis III, will attempt a rendezvous in low Earth orbit with a lunar lander before sending astronauts to the lunar surface. That mission is expected to pave the way for the program's fourth phase, which targets a full lunar landing by early 2028.

The Artemis initiative reflects a long-term vision of returning humans to the Moon, a goal first strongly promoted during Donald Trump's presidency.

Launch Preparations Underway

The mission will use NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket paired with the Orion crew spacecraft.

Both vehicles are scheduled to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Centre on March 19.

In a notable change from earlier launch preparations, NASA will skip the traditional wet dress rehearsal and a full rocket-fueling test and instead perform the first full fueling on launch day.

A new era of Lunar exploration

If successful, Artemis II will be a crucial step toward humanity's return to the Moon and future deep-space exploration.

By testing Orion's life-support systems, navigation, and crew operations during a lunar flyby, the mission will help ensure that astronauts can safely land on the Moon later in the decade.

For NASA and its international partners, Artemis II represents not just a return to the Moon, but the beginning of a new era of human space exploration.