Another image offers a full view of the planet, its vast blue oceans wrapped in swirling white clouds, with a faint green aurora shimmering across the atmosphere.

Commander Reid Wiseman clicked the first photograph, revealing a curved slice of Earth glowing through the Orion capsule's window.

NASA's Artemis II astronauts have shared breathtaking colour images of Earth, captured as they journey deeper into space toward the Moon. Released on April 3, the images mark a historic milestone, taken just a day and a half into humanity's first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years.

By late Friday, Wiseman and his crew had travelled more than 110,000 miles from Earth and were steadily closing in on the Moon, with another 150,000 miles left in their journey. The crew is expected to reach lunar proximity by Monday.

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The mission has already delivered unforgettable moments. After mission control adjusted the capsule's orientation, the astronauts were treated to a complete view of Earth framed in their windows, including the northern lights. The sight, described as "spectacular," left all four astronauts momentarily speechless.

Artemis II marks the first time humans have ventured toward the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. On the third day of their mission, the crew is preparing for a key phase scheduled for day six - a close lunar flyby.

The spacecraft will pass approximately 4,000 to 6,000 miles above the Moon's surface, travelling around its far side - making them the first humans in more than half a century to journey that deep into space.

Ahead of this manoeuvre, the astronauts are rehearsing scientific observations planned during the flyby. Unlike a landing mission, Artemis II will execute a "flyby," using the Moon's gravitational pull to redirect the spacecraft back toward Earth.

The Orion capsule had earlier fired its main engine on Thursday night, setting it firmly on course for the Moon. After looping around the lunar surface, the spacecraft will rely on gravitational forces to guide it home.

NASA expects the mission to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, scheduled for April 11 (around 8:06 pm ET on April 10).

As Artemis II continues its journey, these images of Earth serve as a powerful reminder of humanity's place in the cosmos - fragile, beautiful, and united under one blue sky.