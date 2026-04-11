Apollo is considered the start of all the moon missions NASA has organised, and it was also the first-ever program to take humans to the Moon. NASA took this program in hand when the then-president, John F. Kennedy, challenged the nation to send a mission to land humans on the Moon by the end of this decade. NASA took this challenge and completed it

The Apollo mission just took the astronauts to the near side of the Moon, while this Artemis II took place on the far side of the Moon, which the astronauts had never travelled to

The Artemis II is a historic NASA mission that took four astronauts to the Moon. This is the first crewed mission in over 50 years, since the Apollo missions that took place between 1969 and 1972.

The Apollo program began in 1969 and lasted until 1972. It had 3 astronauts: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. While Neil Armstrong has the pride of being the first human to step on the Moon, Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface, whereas Michael Collins stayed in lunar orbit in the Command and Service Module (CSM).

On July 16, 1969, they had a safe launch to the Moon from the Earth, and on July 20, all three astronauts had safely landed on the Moon. After four days, on July 24, the crew were safely returned from the Moon. Almost 650 million people worldwide watched their landing on television.

Artemis I: The First Steps of the agency before this mission

Before Artemis II, the agency launched Artemis I, an uncrewed mission on November 22, 2022, to test the Orion spacecraft, especially its heat shield, and the rocket that lifted it, the Space Launch System (SLS).

This mission was launched successfully from the Kennedy Space Centre, and the spacecraft Orion separated from the rocket and began its journey to the Moon. Then, Orion travelled in space and sent data to Earth. It orbited the Moon closely and entered a stable orbit, where it remained for several days, sending data about the Moon to Earth.

After a few days, the spacecraft left lunar orbit and began travelling back to Earth. The Orion entered the Earth's atmosphere at a very high speed to check its heat shield, and it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on December 11, 2022

Loading post from https://x.com/nasahqphoto/status/2042803553463374318…

Artemis II: The first ever fully crewed mission to the Moon

After the successful Apollo mission to the Moon, this was the first ever crewed mission to the Moon for about 50 years. It was actually a 10-day journey to the Moon, launched on April 1, 2026, that carried four astronauts.

Victor Glover has become the first black to travel to the Moon's orbit

Christina Koch has become the first woman to journey this far into deep space.

Commander Ried Wiseman, a former US Navy Pilot and the oldest person in this journey

Jeremy Hansan is the first non-U.S. citizen and a citizen of Canada to be appointed to this moon mission

These four strong and fearless astronauts underwent extensive training and survival techniques to be ready for this mission. The Space Launch System took over this mission, NASA's most powerful rocket ever built, and the astronauts travelled aboard the Orion spacecraft, designed specifically for human travel beyond Earth's orbit.

Day-by-day breakdown of this mission

Day 1: On the first day of this mission, the crew checked the system and prepared for their launch

Day 2: On its second day, the orbit went out from the translunar injection burn, and it started going onto the trajectory toward the Moon

Day 3: Now, as the spacecraft travelled far from the Earth, the crew tested the navigation system that was designed for long-distance travel

Day 4: The crew continued its travel into deep space and performed further tests on the thermal control and radiation monitoring system

Day 5: On day 5, the Moon came into view, the spacecraft reached its closing point, and the crew was preparing themselves for a lunar flyby

Day 6: This 6th day is the most crucial in this lunar flyby, where the Orion entered the retrograde trajectory, the astronauts clicked pictures of the Moon, observed lunar terrain and made some even more scientific observations

Day 7: As the spacecraft continued orbitting towards the Moon, and it had become the record breaking distance of humans travelled into space, and the crew still monitored the systems and documented the experience and the images they have captured, the astronauts also had a priviledge during their mission that they had a call from the President of US, Donald Trump, who wished them the success and also told them that the entire country is so proud of them.

Day 8: On the eighth day, the Orion started its return journey to Earth

Day 9: The astronauts made sure the equipment was in good condition and prepared for their return as the Earth came into view of the spacecraft

Day 10: The final day reached the Earth's atmosphere at a very high speed, and Orion successfully deployed and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10 at 08:07 p.m EDT

The Artemis Program is considered to open a new and bold chapter in history and human life. The Artemis 1 lays as a foundation and Artemis 2 is considered to be the first biggest step of NASA that proved that humans could go into the deeper space and that they are also ready to take up on this mission, as the heroic astronauts landed on the Earth after completing the Artemis 2 mission successfully, they are being applauded from every people from all the nook and corner of this world.

After this, the astronauts will undergo some tests to ensure they are healthy. It is a very privileged and honourable moment for everyone. As this mission marks success, it not only established humanity's presence on the Moon but also paved the way for future missions to Mars.