During the Apollo mission (1969-1972), the astronauts landed on the near side of the Moon, which always faces Earth. Leaving the far side of the Moon, never visited because it faced away from Earth, the astronauts never really walked or orbited this side.

Artemis II is not a moon landing project; instead, it is a crewed mission that orbits the Moon and explores and studies its far side, which has been untouched by humans until now.

The Artemis II mission is the first time in over 50 years that humans have travelled to the other side of the Moon. This daring mission was launched on 1st April, 2026, as part of America's broader plan to send humans to the lunar surface and prepare them for even more exploration of Mars.

Previously, the far side of the Moon was imaged by the uncrewed Artemis I mission, and after that, Artemis II was successful. NASA has planned for Artemis III, which will enable astronauts to land on the far side of the Moon

The Spacecraft and the fearless crew

The most powerful rocket ever built by NASA is the Space Launch System that carries astronauts and cargo far beyond Earth. It is the huge backbone for the Artemis program.

The Space Launch System lifted the mission to space from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Orion Spacecraft was positioned on top of the rocket, which was named "Integrity" by the crew, that sustains the astronauts beyond the Earth and brings them back home safely.

And the four brave explorers who have been appointed for this mission

Commander Ried Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canada's first astronaut on a lunar mission, Jeremy Hansen.

This mission is set for about 10 days; during that time, the team will go beyond the Moon, gather as much crucial data as possible, and return to Earth.

A Phone Call to the President in Space

Highlighting the mission's historical achievements, US President Donald Trump spoke to the mission's crew after their flyby, praising them as "modern-day pioneers" and congratulating them individually for breaking records and serving as role models for the upcoming generations.

He has also asked them about their most memorable moments, from taking the photograph of the Earth to the blackout period. He has invited all four astronauts to the White House and asked them to give him autographs as a token of appreciation.

As Artemis II prepares for its return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean later this week, this mission's success fuels excitement and anticipation for future enhancements and advancements.