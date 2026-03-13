The research was led by Dr Uisdean Nicholson of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, with support from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal that a high-velocity space rock struck the seabed roughly 43 to 46 million years ago, leaving behind a dramatic geological scar hidden beneath layers of sediment.

A decades-long scientific debate over a mysterious circular structure buried beneath the North Sea has finally been settled. New research confirms that a massive asteroid formed the Silverpit crater, impact the region millions of years ago and likely triggering a powerful tsunami across the region.

A hidden crater beneath the Seabed

The Silverpit crater lies around 700 metres beneath the seabed in the southern North Sea, roughly 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, UK. First identified by geologists in 2002, the structure measures about 3 kilometres wide and is surrounded by a complex ring of circular faults that stretch nearly 20 kilometres across.

Its unusual shape sparked an intense scientific debate that lasted more than two decades.

Early studies suggested that. At the same time, an asteroid impact may have created the crater. Other scientists argued that it could have formed through salt tectonics or volcanic collapse beneath the seabed.

A long scientific dispute

For years, researchers were divided over the crater's origin. Supporters of the asteroid theory pointed to features commonly seen in known impact craters on Earth, including circular shapes, central peaks, and concentric fault rings.

However, critics argued that similar patterns could also be produced by natural geological processes such as underground salt movement or volcanic activity.

The disagreement became so intense that geologists even held a vote on the issue in 2009, with most experts at the time rejecting the asteroid impact explanation.

New evidence ends the debate

The latest research has now provided decisive proof. Scientists analysed advanced seismic imaging data and geological samples collected from beneath the North Sea. During the study, the team discovered "shocked" quartz and feldspar crystals at the same depth as the crater floor.

According to Dr Nicholson, these microscopic minerals form only under the extreme pressures generated during asteroid impacts.

"Normal geological processes cannot produce these mineral structures," Nicholson explained. "They are clear evidence that a high-speed space object struck the seabed."

A Violent Collision Beneath the Ocean

Researchers believe the asteroid that created the crater was about 160 metres wide and struck the seabed at a shallow angle from the west.

The collision would have triggered an enormous explosion on the ocean floor.

Scientists estimate that the impact blasted a 1.5-kilometre-high curtain of rock and water into the air before it collapsed back into the sea.

The event likely produced a tsunami more than 100 metres high, sending powerful waves across the surrounding region.

A rare and well-preserved impact site

Impact craters are relatively rare on Earth because natural processes such as erosion, plate tectonics, and sediment movement gradually erase evidence of ancient collisions.

Scientists estimate there are about 200 confirmed impact craters on land, while only around 33 have been identified beneath the oceans. Because it has been preserved under layers of sediment on the seabed, Silverpit provides an exceptional opportunity for researchers to study hypervelocity asteroid impacts.

Understanding Earth's cosmic history

The discovery adds Silverpit to a small but important group of known impact structures, including the famous Chicxulub crater in Mexico, which is linked to the extinction of the dinosaurs, and the Nadir crater off the coast of West Africa, another underwater impact site identified in recent years.

Scientists say studying these craters helps researchers better understand Earth's geological history and the potential risks posed by future asteroid impacts.

The study also highlights how advanced seismic imaging and geological analysis are revealing hidden clues about Earth's ancient encounters with space objects.

As Dr Nicholson noted, discoveries like Silverpit help scientists understand how asteroid impacts shape planetary surfaces, both on land and beneath the oceans.