Betelgeuse Isn't Alone: Astronomers Discover Companion Star

The discovery marks the end of more than a century of speculation among astronomers, who had long suspected the presence of a companion but lacked direct observational evidence.

Using the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, researchers have directly imaged a companion star orbiting Betelgeuse, providing the first definitive proof that the stellar giant is part of a binary system.

One of the brightest and most recognizable stars in the night sky has revealed a long-held secret. Astronomers have confirmed that Betelgeuse, the famous red supergiant in the constellation Orion, is not alone.

The findings were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, with Miguel Montargès of the Laboratory of Instrumentation and Research in Astrophysics (LIRA) at the Paris Observatory serving as the study's lead author.

A Century-Old Mystery Finally Solved

Betelgeuse, pronounced "Beetlejuice", has fascinated skywatchers for thousands of years and even appears in prehistoric cave paintings. Despite centuries of observations, one of its most fundamental characteristics remained unknown until now.

"This is the first unambiguous detection of Betelgeuse's companion," Montargès said, noting that astronomers have finally obtained a direct image of the elusive star.

The newly detected companion is gravitationally bound to Betelgeuse, orbiting it at a distance comparable to Saturn's orbit around the Sun, or roughly 8.8 astronomical units (AU).

Meet Betelgeuse: One of the Largest Stars Known

Betelgeuse is among the most massive and luminous stars visible to the naked eye.

The red supergiant has an estimated mass of 16.5 to 19 times that of the Sun and a diameter approximately 750 to 850 times larger. If placed at the center of our Solar System, its enormous surface would extend beyond the orbit of Jupiter.

Despite being only about 10 million years old, Betelgeuse is already nearing the end of its life. By comparison, the Sun is around 4.6 billion years old and is expected to survive for another five billion years.

Betelgeuse shines roughly 100,000 times brighter than the Sun, making it one of the brightest stars in Earth's night sky. Its newly discovered companion is significantly smaller but still remarkably luminous, radiating up to 92 times the Sun's brightness.

Both stars are located approximately 500 to 600 light-years from Earth.

Explaining Betelgeuse's Strange Behavior

Betelgeuse has long intrigued astronomers because its brightness changes over time.

In late 2019 and early 2020, the star underwent the famous "Great Dimming," when its brightness dropped dramatically, leading some to speculate that it was about to explode as a supernova.

Subsequent studies showed that the dimming was caused by a massive cloud of material expelled from the star. As the gas cooled, it condensed into dust that temporarily blocked part of Betelgeuse's light from Earth's perspective.

The discovery of a companion star now adds another piece to the puzzle. Interactions between the two stars could influence Betelgeuse's behavior, including its brightness variations and mass loss.

Will Betelgeuse Explode Soon?

Betelgeuse is widely believed to be in the final phase of its stellar evolution and is expected to end its life in a spectacular Type II supernova.

Previous estimates suggested the explosion could occur sometime between 10,000 and 100,000 years from now.

However, researchers now caution that the presence of a companion star makes predicting the timing far more complicated.

If the two stars have exchanged material, or do so in the future, the interaction could either accelerate or delay Betelgeuse's evolution.

"We cannot be sure anymore regarding this star," Montargès explained, adding that the newly discovered companion introduces fresh uncertainty into models of Betelgeuse's future.

Why the Discovery Matters

Massive stars are often found in binary or multiple-star systems, and astronomers believe such interactions play an important role in how these stars evolve and eventually die.

Confirming that Betelgeuse is part of a binary system provides valuable insight into the life cycles of massive stars and could help scientists improve models of stellar evolution, supernova explosions, and the chemical enrichment of galaxies.

Although Betelgeuse remains one of the most closely studied stars in the Milky Way, the discovery shows that even familiar objects in the night sky can still hold surprising secrets. With one mystery finally solved, astronomers now have new questions about how the companion has influenced the evolution and eventual fate of one of the galaxy's most iconic stars.