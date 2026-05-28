This instrument targeted the four specific double-shaded craters located within larger permanently shadowed regions (PSRs).

Researchers analysed data from the orbiter's Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSR). This specialised microwave imaging instrument operates at L and S bands, making it the first fully polarimetric radar system used to map the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has discovered that ice is buried beneath the surface of the Moon at the Moon's south pole. Scientists working with ISRO and Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) announce that data from Chandrayaan 2 have revealed strong evidence of subsurface water ice beneath the Moon's south polar craters.

These areas are those that never receive sunlight and stay colder than 25 Kelvin (-248°C), which serves as a deep freeze for ancient volatiles.

The strongest radar indicators were found within a 1.1-kilometre-wide pocket in the Faustini crater. This area is like a distinct lobate rim morphology.

Scientists found the biggest clues inside a specific moon bowl called Faustini Crater. A long time ago, a space rock crashed into this spot, leaving it looking like a wavy, bowl-like structure with flowing mud instead of sharp rocks.

The crash acted as a giant shovel, digging deep into the ground and flipping the hidden ice to the surface.

How The Radar Finds the Ice

To find the ice, Chandrayaan 2 uses an ultra-powerful, high-tech flashlight. Instead of a normal flashlight, this flashlight emits radio waves that can pierce the dark and drill straight down into the lunar soil.

It Monitored For The Wave Twist

Basically, radio waves ripple across a very organised, clean surface. When they hit a bumpy surface on the Moon, they bounce back. However, when they hit the pocketed subterranean ice, the waves enter the ice, bounce around it multiple times, and exit with their waves completely twisted and reversed.

This radar specifically looked for the heavy twist, technically tracked as a Circular Polarisation Radar (CPR) greater than 1.

It Checked For A Messy Echo

A normal surface signal reflects a very neat, uniform signal to the spacecraft; deep ice sheets do the opposite: they scatter radar waves in all directions, creating a chaotic, jumbled echo.

The scientists filtered out the neat reflection to isolate this messy echo, which is called a low Degree Of Polarisation (DOP), which is lower than 0.13.

Why Checking Both Was A Secret

Rough, jagged rocks can sometimes trick radar by mimicking a twisted wave signal. By combining both tests that demand a high wave twist (CPR) and a messy, scattered echo (DOP) at the same location, the ISRO team successfully rolled out the normal rocky dirt.

Why This Matters For Future Missions

Finding future underground water can be very helpful to future human crews, as they can harvest this ice for drinking water, convert it into breathable oxygen, and refine its components into hydrogen fuel for deep space travel.