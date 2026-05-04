This integration allows the satellite to capture images in all weather conditions, during both day and night. By combining EO and SAR technologies, Mission Drishti aims to overcome the limitations of traditional Earth observation systems and provide more reliable data across different environments.

Weighing 190 kilograms, Mission Drishti is also India's largest privately developed Earth observation satellite. The satellite marks a major milestone for India's private space sector. It introduces a new imaging capability by combining electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors on a single operational platform.

Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye has successfully launched Mission Drishti , described as the world's first OptoSAR satellite , aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg, California , on Sunday, May 3.

Company Leadership and Development

GalaxEye founder and CEO Suyash Singh said Mission Drishti represents the result of more than five years of research and development. He added that with the satellite now in orbit, the company's immediate focus is on completing commissioning and preparing to deliver its first images to customers in the coming weeks.

The satellite has already attracted interest from government and commercial stakeholders worldwide, especially for access to high-quality, high-frequency Earth observation data.

Industry Recognition

Reacting to the launch, Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, said the mission reflects the progress made in strengthening India's private space ecosystem. He called Mission Drishti a strong example of India's growing capability in private space technology and congratulated the GalaxEye team on the achievement.

Applications and Strategic Impact

Mission Drishti is expected to support both civil and strategic applications, including defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning. The satellite is also expected to complement India's broader Earth observation plans, including the active satellite network outlined in ISRO's recent annual report.

With this launch, GalaxEye has taken a significant step in positioning India's private space industry on the global Earth observation map.