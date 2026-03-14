Climate scientists tracking global weather systems say the Pacific Ocean is warming in a pattern consistent with the early stages of El Nino. This natural climate cycle periodically disrupts weather patterns worldwide.

For India, the warning signals point toward an intense summer of extreme heatwaves and a monsoon season that may struggle to deliver normal rainfall.

The planet may soon enter one of the most powerful El Nino phases in recent decades, and scientists warn that the emerging climate pattern could dramatically reshape weather conditions worldwide.

According to data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), ocean and atmospheric signals linked to El Nino could begin to align by June, indicating the formation of a strong, or possibly even “super”, El Nino event.

At the heart of the phenomenon lies a shift in ocean temperatures across the Pacific. Under normal conditions, powerful trade winds push warm surface waters toward Southeast Asia and Australia while cooler water rises near the coast of South America. During El Niño years, these winds weaken, allowing warm waters to spread eastward across the Pacific Ocean.

This shift triggers major changes in global atmospheric circulation. Warm waters cause rising air and increased rainfall over the central and eastern Pacific, while regions such as the Indian Ocean and parts of Africa experience descending air currents that suppress rainfall and raise temperatures.

Scientists say current forecasts are already showing signs of this classic El Nino atmospheric response. Strong rising air is forming over the Pacific, while sinking air patterns are developing across the Indian Ocean region, a configuration that historically brings hotter conditions and weaker monsoon rainfall to India.

For India, the timing of this development is particularly concerning. The country’s summer monsoon, the lifeline of agriculture and water supply, depends heavily on temperature differences between land and ocean. During El Nino years, the altered atmospheric circulation can weaken the monsoon winds that carry moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

If the predicted strong El Nino fully develops, meteorologists warn that northern and central India could experience intense heatwaves, while the monsoon season may see rainfall deficits in several regions. Such a scenario could place additional stress on agriculture, water resources, and power demand during peak summer months.

Beyond India, the ripple effects of El Nino could reshape weather patterns across multiple continents. Scientists say the developing climate pattern may strengthen vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, potentially reducing hurricane activity there. Meanwhile, the western Pacific could experience a surge in typhoon formation.

A powerful El Niño also affects global temperatures. Historically, strong events have pushed the planet toward record-breaking warmth, temporarily boosting global average temperatures.

The ECMWF forecast suggests that by mid-year, the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere may become fully coupled, a crucial step for a full-fledged El Niño event. Once this coupling occurs, warming ocean waters and atmospheric circulation reinforce each other, strengthening the climate phenomenon.

While scientists caution that it is still early to determine the exact intensity of the event, the signals are becoming increasingly clear.

A strong El Niño could soon emerge, and its impact may be felt from India’s scorching plains to storm tracks across the world.