Mexico hosted the opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, followed by celebrations in Toronto and Los Angeles, featuring performances by internationally acclaimed artists and brand ambassadors.

The historic tournament, jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, began with grand opening ceremonies that showcased the cultures and diversity of the three nations hosting.

FIFA World Cup 2026 continued to capture the world's attention on Day 3, with the tournament's opening phase delivering thrilling football, spectacular opening ceremonies, and memorable performances across North America.

Opening Ceremony Performance Breakdown Of Day 3

Katy Perry's Futuristic Anthem

Pop royalty Katy Perry served as the primary headliner, taking the centre pitch with immense theatrical energy.

She stunned the crowd with a dramatic, avant-garde futuristic silver gown that caught the stadium's massive light displays.

She performed the emotionally charged live rendition of her song 'Wonder', collaborating directly on stage with young Norwegian vocalist Tius Luka to create a soaring, stadium-wide anthem.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes History

Lisa made history as the first female K-pop artist and Thai solo artist to headline the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Dressed in a sharp all-white corset and shorts set, she broughtbrought high-octane choreography and an unparalleled stage presence.

She drove the stadium into a frenzy by debuting 'Goal', an upbeat track from the official FIFA World Cup Anthem.

She took the stage for a grand-finale collaboration with Brazilian singer-superstar Anitta and Nigerian Afrobeat icon Rema.

Future Electrifies the Crowd

The Rap titan Future represented Atlanta Hip-Hop on the global stage and shifted the stadium's energy into overdrive.

He performed some of his high-intensity, chart-topping rock songs, backed by massive bass arrangements that shook the venue.

Tyla Brings the Official Anthem

The South African pop star Tyla brought the tournament's official soundtrack to life by performing 'Game Time'.

Backed by dozens of field dancers, her performance fused vibrant choreography with global rhythms to celebrate the spirit of international football.

Day 3: Match Breakdown

Day 3 of the tournament featured a transition from the early-morning action in Group D to the upcoming night fixtures in Groups B and C.

The first match, which took place immediately after the star-studded opening ceremony, was between the United States and Paraguay.

The US Men's International team put in a dominant display in front of a roaring home crowd.

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box.

Monaco Striker Folarin Balogun stole the show, netting two goals by exploiting gaps in the Paraguayan defence.

Paraguay pulled one back with a long-range strike from Julio Enciso in the 72nd minute.

Juventus winger Timothy Weah sealed the 4-1 victory with a stoppage-time tap-in (90+2)

The United States secured a 4-1 victory over Paraguay. This made them move straight to the top of Group D with 3 points and a healthy +3 goal difference.

Upcoming Matches

The next would be held at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium), Santa Clara, USA, between Qatar and Switzerland (Group B).

This is the second match for Group B, after Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday, both Qatar and Switzerland have a massive opportunity to take control of the group with a win.

The eagerly awaited match between Brazil and Morocco in Group C marks Brazil's exciting debut in the 2026 tournament. They are considered a strong favourite to win it all.

Brazil will compete against a formidable Moroccan team that surprised everyone by reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

This exciting encounter will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.