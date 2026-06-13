Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that DRDO made a major effort to strengthen India's missile shield with three consecutive flight tests that showcased India's ability to counter multiple categories of threats.

On Friday, India took a significant step in strengthening its strategic defence architecture, as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully demonstrated a series of key missile technologies, including a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system and a new medium-range Naval Anti-Ship Missile capability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that DRDO had conducted three consecutive flight tests on June 10 and 11, showcasing India's ability to counter multiple categories of threats. It is a step taken as a defence, as Pakistan is acquiring missiles with multiple warheads.

Defence Minister, on his Official X handle, said that "DRDO has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies that bolster the nation's defence capabilities against various enemy threats.

Three consecutive flight tests were successfully conducted to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long-range Ballistic Missiles and Anti-ship capability at medium range."

Ballistic Missile Defence System Validation

According to Rajnath Singh, the BMD Missile capability was successfully validated as interceptor systems engaged and destroyed their assigned targets. Besides, he provides information on the Multi-layered missile, which is equipped with advanced technologies to address emerging missile threats.

The tests demonstrated India's ability to detect, track and neutralise incoming ballistic missiles through a layered interception mechanism designed to operate across different altitudes and engagement ranges.

It made it easier to detect and eliminate hostile missiles before they reached critical targets.

The Defence Minister also says it secures a seat in the elite club of countries with Ballistic Missile Defence Capabilities capable of engaging Ballistic Missiles, up to ICBMs. This achievement is much needed in the current situation as modern conflicts increasingly feature long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying conventional and nuclear payloads.

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Naval Anti-Ship Missile Development

Apart from missile defence, DRDO carried out the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR), aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy's ability to strike hostile surface combatants at stand-off ranges. It is expected to strengthen maritime deterrence and reinforce India's operational posture in the Indian Ocean Region.

Official Oversight and Recognition

The flight tests were conducted in the presence of the most senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Armed Forces, who witnessed the trials. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the missions and praised the coordinated efforts of DRDO scientists, industry partners, and the armed forces for successfully executing multiple complex tests within 24 hours.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful demonstrations, saying the achievement would immensely strengthen India's defence preparedness and enhance its capability to counter a wide range of aerial and maritime threats.