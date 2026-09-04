Around 18 minutes after liftoff, the rocket successfully injected the 2,367-kg EOS-05 into its intended Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The satellite was launched aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:55 am on September 4, 2026.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched EOS-05, an advanced Earth observation satellite designed to provide frequent imaging of the country and surrounding regions from geosynchronous orbit.

The successful mission is an important milestone for ISRO because EOS-05 is India's first dedicated imaging satellite designed to operate from geosynchronous orbit, approximately 36,000 km above Earth.

Unlike conventional Earth observation satellites that move across different parts of the planet and revisit locations periodically, a geosynchronous imaging satellite can continuously observe a particular broad region.

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ISRO Confirms EOS-05 Is Healthy

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan announced the successful injection of EOS-05 and said the spacecraft was in good health. The satellite's solar panel has been deployed, and its systems are functioning normally.

The satellite will now undergo a series of orbit-raising manoeuvres before reaching its final operational position in geosynchronous orbit. Once it reaches the required orbit, EOS-05 will begin its Earth-imaging operations.

Narayanan also highlighted the progress of the GSLV programme. The launch vehicle, which initially carried a 1,536-kg payload during its first mission, has now successfully carried the significantly heavier 2,367-kg EOS-05.

How Does EOS-05 Work?

EOS-05 is designed to observe Earth from a much higher altitude than conventional low-Earth-orbit imaging satellites. Its position in geosynchronous orbit allows it to remain aligned with the same broad region of the Earth as the planet rotates.

The satellite uses advanced imaging instruments to capture images of monitored areas repeatedly. Mission reports indicate that EOS-05 carries two multispectral imagers, allowing it to collect information from different portions of the electromagnetic spectrum rather than relying only on visible-light photography.

The satellite transmits the collected imagery to ground stations, where it can be processed and analysed. Because the satellite can repeatedly observe the same region, it can detect changes on the ground more quickly.

This makes EOS-05 particularly useful when authorities need updated information rather than an image captured only once every few days or weeks.

What Will EOS-05 Monitor?

The satellite's high-altitude, frequently updated imaging capability can support several areas of national importance.

The satellite is expected to support several important areas:

Natural disasters: Monitoring events such as floods, cyclones, landslides, forest fires and other rapidly developing disasters.

Agriculture: Observing large agricultural areas and changes in vegetation and land conditions to support crop and resource assessment.

Water resources: Monitoring surface-water bodies and changes in land and water resources.

Environment: Tracking changes in forests, vegetation and other environmental features.

Disaster management: Providing frequently updated imagery that can help authorities assess affected areas and support response planning.

Strategic applications: Providing important Earth-observation data for national and strategic requirements. The government had earlier described the mission as an Earth-observation launch for a strategic user.

Why Is a Geosynchronous Imaging Satellite Important?

EOS-05's biggest advantage is its ability to keep watching a large area from a fixed-looking position in the sky.

Most Earth observation satellites operate in lower orbits and travel around the planet. They capture extremely detailed images, but they can only observe a particular location when they pass over it.

EOS-05 takes a different approach. From its geosynchronous position, it can repeatedly look at the same broad geographical region. This makes it particularly useful for applications where time and continuous observation matter, such as tracking disasters, environmental changes and other rapidly developing events.

A Major Comeback for the Geo-Imaging Mission

EOS-05 also represents the revival of India's ambitious geo-imaging programme after the failure of the earlier GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission in August 2021.

During that mission, the first and second stages of the GSLV performed normally. Still, the cryogenic upper stage failed to ignite because of a technical anomaly, resulting in the mission's loss.

The successful GSLV-F17 launch therefore represents an important recovery for ISRO's effort to establish an Indian imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit.

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Relief After Recent Launch Setbacks

The EOS-05 success is also significant because it marks ISRO's return to launching missions after the unsuccessful PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission in January 2026. The agency had adopted a cautious approach following recent launch failures while reviewing its systems and procedures.

The successful performance of GSLV-F17 and the deployment of the 2,367-kg spacecraft therefore provide a major boost to the space agency's launch programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ISRO on the achievement, calling the mission a proud moment for the country. He highlighted the satellite's potential to provide imagery for agriculture, the environment, disaster management and other applications.

Once EOS-05 completes its orbit-raising and commissioning activities, India will have a new high-altitude imaging capability that can frequently observe large areas of the country.

The mission is expected to strengthen India's Earth observation infrastructure while providing valuable data for development, disaster response, environmental monitoring and strategic requirements.