Science

ISRO's Gaganyaan Nears Final Phase for the 2027 Crewed Mission

ISRO's Gaganyaan programme is in its final phase, targeting India's first human spaceflight in early 2027. With successful parachute and air drop tests, the mission aims to send a three-member crew into a 400 km orbit, marking a major step in India's space ambitions.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Gaganyaan mission secod air drop test
Ganganyaan successfully completed second air drop test at near sriharikota coast

India is moving closer to a historic milestone in space exploration as ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan programme enters its final phase. The mission aims to demonstrate the country's human spaceflight capability by sending a three-member crew into a 400 km low-Earth orbit for a three-day mission, with the first crewed launch targeted for early 2027.

At the heart of the mission is the human-rated LVM3 rocket (HLVM3), a modified version of ISRO's proven heavy-lift launch vehicle. The rocket has been reconfigured with advanced safety and reliability features to meet rigid human-rating standards.

It comprises solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, along with a critical Crew Escape System (CES). This system is designed with quick-acting, high-burn-rate motors to rapidly pull the crew module to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent.

Selected Astronauts for the mission

Four Indian Air Force officers - Prasanth Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla, have been selected as astronauts for the mission. Once launched, the crew module is expected to safely splash down in the Arabian Sea, where the Indian Navy will carry out recovery operations.

ISRO has been rigorously testing key systems to ensure astronaut safety. A major milestone was achieved on April 10, 2026, with the successful completion of the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

In this test, a simulated crew module weighing around 5.7 tonnes was lifted to an altitude of 3 km by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter and released over the sea. The test validated the parachute-based deceleration system under realistic mission conditions.

This follows earlier successful tests, including the first integrated air drop test conducted on August 24, 2025, which demonstrated the end-to-end performance of the crew module's deceleration system using a helicopter drop.

Additionally, ISRO completed a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes on December 18-19, 2025, at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. These tests were carried out with the support of ISRO centres and DRDO labs, marking steady progress in qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh praised ISRO's latest achievement, calling the successful IADT-02 test a crucial step toward mission readiness. With an estimated budget of ₹10,000 crore, the Gaganyaan programme reflects India's commitment to advancing its space capabilities and ensuring astronaut safety through cutting-edge technologies, including life-support systems and crew-escape mechanisms.

Before the final crewed mission, ISRO plans to conduct three uncrewed precursor flights to validate all systems. As preparations accelerate, Gaganyaan stands as a symbol of India's growing prowess in space technology, bringing the nation closer to joining an elite group of countries capable of independent human spaceflight.

Topics

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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