Will ISRO Be Privatised? Here's What the Space Agency Says

ISRO said it would continue to serve as India's principal institution for advanced space research and technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration, and critical and frontier space capabilities.

In a statement on September 6, ISRO described claims about a possible reduction in its role as "baseless and incorrect" and said such speculation amounted to misinformation. The agency made it clear that ISRO will neither be privatised nor lose its importance.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rejected speculation that it could be privatised or reduced to a research and development laboratory, assuring employees it will remain at the centre of India's space programme.

Private Sector Expansion Will Not Reduce ISRO's Role

The clarification comes amid concerns among ISRO employees over the government's increasing focus on private participation in the space sector.

Nine ISRO staff associations, representing thousands of employees, had sought clarification from the organisation's leadership about the ongoing shift towards greater private-sector involvement.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka also sought to reassure employees, saying ISRO's role was "by no means diminishing".

According to the agency, the growing participation of private companies is intended to allow ISRO to concentrate more heavily on advanced and strategically important areas. At the same time, industry takes responsibility for manufacturing and scaling up mature technologies.

ISRO said the reforms introduced since 2020 aim to create a larger national space ecosystem rather than reduce the organisation's responsibilities.

The agency described the emerging model as an ISRO-led national space ecosystem, in which ISRO will increasingly focus on areas where its scientific and technological expertise is most critical.

These include:

Frontier research and development

Advanced space technologies

Human spaceflight

Next-generation launch systems

Deep-space and planetary missions

Strategic national capabilities

Advanced communication, navigation and Earth-observation payloads

Sensors and propulsion systems

Other critical space technologies

India Targets 50 Space Launches a Year

The expansion of private-sector participation is also linked to India's ambition to significantly increase its launch capacity.

Goenka said India has set an ambitious target of 50 launches a year by 2030. He stressed that achieving a target of this scale would require cooperation between the government and private industry rather than relying on a single organisation.

Under the space-sector reforms, INSPACe will facilitate and authorise greater private participation, while NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) will help commercialise mature technologies and capabilities.

The intended division of responsibilities would allow private companies to increasingly manufacture and scale established launch vehicles, satellites and related systems. At the same time, ISRO focuses on technologies and missions that require advanced research and specialised expertise.

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ISRO to Lead Major Future Missions

ISRO has also reassured employees that the organisation will continue to lead some of India's most ambitious space projects.

These include the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station, targeted for 2035; an Indian crewed mission to the Moon by 2040; next-generation launch systems; and continued lunar and planetary exploration.

The agency said its future role would strengthen progressively in areas where its expertise matters most, rather than shrinking.

The message from ISRO and INSPACe is therefore clear: India's space reforms are intended to expand the overall ecosystem, not privatise ISRO.

While private companies are expected to play a larger role in manufacturing and commercial space activities, ISRO will remain at the core of frontier research, strategic missions and the development of next-generation space technologies.