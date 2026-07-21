Using its powerful infrared instruments, the James Webb Space Telescope observed gas swirling around the supermassive black hole at the centre of NGC 4696 , a galaxy located about 145 million light-years from Earth in the Centaurus Cluster.

The findings highlight Webb's ability to study some of the universe's most mysterious objects with unprecedented detail.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided astronomers with groundbreaking observations that shed new light on the growth of supermassive black holes while also confirming the existence of a previously hidden giant exoplanet.

The observations offer one of the clearest looks yet at how supermassive black holes gather material from their surroundings.

Every large galaxy hosts a supermassive black hole at its centre, but not all are equally active. Some consume very little gas and dust, while others actively feed on surrounding material, creating bright regions known as active galactic nuclei (AGN).

These active black holes can also eject powerful jets that push gas away from their host galaxies, reducing the material available to form new stars.

Clues to a Cosmic Mystery

One of astronomy's biggest mysteries is how supermassive black holes became so massive in the early universe.

Scientists have discovered black holes containing millions or billions of solar masses that already existed less than a billion years after the Big Bang, much earlier than current growth models predict.

Researchers believe these giant objects may grow through repeated feeding and fasting cycles. As black holes consume gas, they also eject material through energetic jets.

Over time, the expelled gas cools, condenses into long filaments, and gradually falls back toward the galaxy's centre, supplying fresh material for another period of growth.

These filaments, although only a few hundred light-years wide, can stretch for thousands of light-years before feeding the central black hole.

Loading post from https://x.com/NASAWebb/status/2077406866171191505…

Webb Confirms the Feeding Process

Earlier observations by the Hubble Space Telescope had revealed a mysterious hook-shaped cloud of gas near the centre of NGC 4696.

Webb's detailed observations showed that the structure spans approximately 800 light-years and contains gas moving at nearly 600 kilometres per second (about 1.3 million miles per hour).

Researchers also found that the swirling gas is connected to a much larger filament flowing toward the central black hole.

Computer simulations matched Webb's observations, supporting the theory that cooling gas filaments periodically refuel supermassive black holes and regulate their growth over time.

Hidden Giant Planet Finally Identified

In a separate study, the James Webb Space Telescope also confirmed the existence of Beta Pictoris d, a giant exoplanet that had remained hidden within dust surrounding its parent star.

Unlike most exoplanets, which are detected indirectly through changes in their host stars, Webb identified Beta Pictoris d by analysing its atmosphere with the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec).

The telescope detected chemical signatures including:

Methane

Water vapour

Carbon monoxide

These atmospheric fingerprints enabled astronomers to distinguish the planet despite the glare of its host star and the surrounding dust.

A Giant Planet Hidden in Plain Sight

Scientists estimate that Beta Pictoris d is up to four times the mass of Jupiter and takes around 91 years to complete one orbit around its star.

Although it is one of the largest planets in the system, it is nearly 100 times fainter than neighbouring planets, making it extremely difficult to detect.

Researchers later realised the planet had unknowingly appeared in astronomical images for more than a decade, but its faint glow was masked by dust and intense starlight.

Webb's advanced spectroscopy and improved data analysis finally allowed scientists to confirm its existence.

Opening a New Era of Exoplanet Discovery

Astronomers believe this achievement could significantly improve the search for hidden planets in dusty planetary systems.

More than 6,000 exoplanets have been confirmed so far, yet fewer than 100 have been directly imaged because the light from their host stars usually overwhelms the planets' faint signals.

By successfully detecting Beta Pictoris d, the James Webb Space Telescope has demonstrated that it can uncover worlds previously concealed by dust and starlight, offering new opportunities to study how giant planets form and evolve while continuing to unlock the mysteries of the universe.