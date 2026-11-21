The meteor shower is known for its fast-moving, bright, and occasionally colourful meteors, offering a spectacular chance to watch shooting stars streak across the night sky.

The Leonid meteor shower peaks in November 2026, offering another chance to see one of the most well-known astronomical phenomena of the fall. Unlike other events, no telescope or binoculars are needed to catch the meteors.

The International Meteor Organisation (IMO) forecasts that the Leonid Meteor shower will peak on November 17 and 18, last until November 30, and be visible from different parts of the country.

The Leonids are named after the constellation Leo, the point in the sky from which they appear to come. They are known for fireballs, which are unusually bright meteors from larger bits of debris. They also produce Earth-grazers, meteors that skim the upper atmosphere at a shallow angle and leave long trails near the horizon.

Where in the Sky Should You Look?

The Leonids can appear anywhere in the sky, so the best approach is to find a dark spot with a wide view, lie back, and take in as much sky as you can.

If you trace their paths backwards, the meteors all seem to streak out from a single point known as the radiant. This is an effect of perspective: the debris travels along roughly parallel paths, but the meteors appear to spread out from one point, much like railway tracks seem to meet in the distance.

The International Meteor Organisation (IMO) said the Leonid meteor shower is active every year from November 6 to November 30 and is expected to peak on the night between November 17 and 18, around 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. Under clear, dark skies, the IMO expects up to about 15 meteors per hour at the peak.

It also says that this shower produces between 10 and 20 meteors per hour, although what can actually be seen depends on sky conditions and the viewing location.

The best time to watch the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn, as Leo climbs higher in the sky. The moon, about half full on the peak night, sets around midnight in many places, leaving darker skies for the rest of the night.

How to witness the meteor shower?

Find a spot away from city lights and give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark.

What makes any spot good for the Leonids?

Low Bortle Score. Look for rural areas rated Bortle 1 to 3 on a light-pollution map, where the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye.

Wide Eastern Horizon. Because the constellation Leo rises in the east after midnight, an open plain, lakefront, or high ridge facing east lets you spot meteors early in the night.

Dry, Cloud-Free Climate. High-altitude plateaus and deserts minimise humidity and haze, making fainter streaks easier to catch.

Which Countries Will Have the Best View?

Countries in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly India, the United States, Canada, Japan and European countries, will have more favourable viewing conditions.

The shower will also be visible in Southern Hemisphere countries, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Brazil, but fewer meteors may be visible.

According to astronomical observations, the Leonids can be seen from both hemispheres, with the best viewing opportunity generally between midnight and dawn.