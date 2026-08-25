The event will be visible from parts of North America, South America, Europe and Africa. At the same time, observers in India will not be able to see it because the eclipse takes place during daytime in the country.

Unlike a total lunar eclipse, this event will not completely cover the Moon. However, with around 96% of the lunar surface expected to be obscured at maximum eclipse, the Moon could take on a dramatic reddish-orange or copper appearance.

Skywatchers across parts of the world will have an opportunity to witness a striking lunar eclipse on August 27 and 28, 2026. During the event, Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red During an Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, with Earth positioned between the other two bodies. As Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon, some sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere.

Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths of light more strongly, while longer red and orange wavelengths can travel through the atmosphere and reach the lunar surface.

This filtered light can give the eclipsed Moon shades of red, orange or copper, creating the appearance commonly associated with a "Blood Moon."

Because the Moon will not be completely covered during this particular event, the visual effect is expected to resemble an almost Blood Moon rather than a classic total lunar eclipse.

When Will the Lunar Eclipse Happen?

The lunar eclipse will occur across August 27 and 28, depending on the observer's location and time zone.

The exact viewing window will vary widely by region. Observers in the Americas will be particularly well placed because they can potentially follow the eclipse through much of its progression.

In parts of Europe, the eclipse will occur early on the morning of August 28. In some locations, the Moon will set before the event is complete.

From London, maximum eclipse is expected at approximately 5:12 am BST, around an hour before moonset.

Where Will the Eclipse Be Visible?

The eclipse will be visible in several regions, although timing and duration will differ by location.

North and South America, Europe, Africa

India

The lunar eclipse will not be visible from India. The event occurs during daytime in the country, so the Moon will not be in the night sky when the eclipse takes place.

Is It Safe to Watch a Lunar Eclipse?

Yes. A lunar eclipse can be viewed safely with the naked eye.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don't need special protective glasses to watch a lunar eclipse.

The Moon doesn't produce its own intense light, and looking directly at it during an eclipse doesn't pose the same risk as viewing the Sun.

Skywatchers can look toward the Moon when it is above the horizon.

For a closer view, observers can also use:

Binoculars

A telescope

A camera with a suitable telephoto lens

Using optical equipment can reveal more detail on the lunar surface and make the changing colours easier to appreciate.

What Will the Moon Look Like?

At the peak of the eclipse, approximately 96% of the lunar surface is expected to be covered by Earth's shadow.

The eclipsed portion could develop a reddish, orange or copper tone as sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere reaches the Moon.

Because a small portion of the lunar surface will remain outside the deepest part of Earth's shadow, the event will not have the appearance of a fully darkened Moon associated with a total lunar eclipse.

Instead, observers may see a partially illuminated Moon with a prominent reddish region.

What Causes a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse can only occur during a full Moon, when the Sun, Earth and Moon are positioned closely enough for Earth's shadow to fall across the lunar surface.

There are three main types of lunar eclipse:

Total lunar eclipse : Earth's umbral shadow completely covers the Moon.

Partial lunar eclipse: Only part of the Moon enters Earth's umbral shadow.

Penumbral lunar eclipse: The Moon passes through the lighter outer portion of Earth's shadow, producing a much subtler change in brightness.

The August 27-28 event is expected to produce a very deep partial eclipse, with most of the lunar surface covered at maximum.

For skywatchers in the regions where the event is visible, the August 27-28 eclipse could provide a striking celestial display as Earth's shadow transforms much of the Moon into shades of red and orange.

However, viewers should check local eclipse timings and weather conditions because visibility depends heavily on location.