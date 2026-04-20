To locate Lyra, observers can look for Vega, one of the brightest stars visible this season, which appears above the northeastern horizon shortly after sunset and continues to rise through the night. Stargazing apps can also help identify Vega and other celestial objects.

The Lyrids appear to originate from the constellation Lyra, which rises in the northeast and climbs higher as the night progresses. This makes the early morning hours the best time for viewing.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower has returned, offering skywatchers a chance to witness bright and fast-moving shooting stars in the night sky. Experts say that knowing when and where to look can greatly increase the chances of spotting these meteors.

However, experts advise against looking directly at Lyra. While meteors seem to originate from this point, their longer and more visible trails often appear farther away. Observers should scan the surrounding sky, as meteors can streak across any part of it.

Expected Activity and Conditions

Under ideal conditions, the Lyrids can produce around 15 to 20 meteors per hour. This year, viewing conditions are expected to be favourable, as the moon will set after midnight, resulting in darker skies during peak hours and better visibility.

Optimal Viewing Tips

For the best experience, viewers are encouraged to move away from city lights and choose open areas such as fields, beaches, or hills, where a wide, clear view of the sky is possible.

It is also important to allow 20 to 30 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the darkness and to avoid using mobile phones during this time. Patience and comfort are key, as longer observation increases the chances of seeing more meteors.

The Science Behind the Lyrids

The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, with records dating back over 2,700 years. They occur when Earth passes through the debris trail left by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which takes about 415 years to orbit the Sun.

As Earth moves through this stream at speeds of nearly 110,000 miles per hour, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light.

Although the Lyrids typically produce a moderate number of meteors, they are known for their bright, glowing trails that can last for several seconds. The best time to witness the shower will be late at night on April 21 and early morning on April 22, offering a perfect opportunity to enjoy this historic celestial event.