The European Space Agency (ESA) released the images on Wednesday, captured by its Hera spacecraft, which was sent to investigate the aftermath of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

The images provide scientists with a closer look at the impact and offer new insights into how spacecraft could be used to deflect potentially dangerous asteroids away from Earth.

The first images showing the aftermath of NASA's deliberate asteroid collision experiment in 2022 have revealed a stadium-sized crater on the surface of Dimorphos.

The photographs show Dimorphos orbiting its larger companion, Didymos. The impact site is visible as the smaller asteroid completes its orbit before eventually disappearing into Didymos's shadow.

NASA's DART Mission: What Happened in 2022?

In September 2022, NASA deliberately crashed a car-sized spacecraft into Dimorphos at a speed of approximately 14,000 miles per hour. The mission was designed to test whether a spacecraft could change an asteroid's trajectory and potentially prevent a future collision with Earth.

Dimorphos, which orbits the larger asteroid Didymos, posed no threat to our planet. The collision was conducted as a controlled planetary defence experiment.

Observations from telescopes on Earth later confirmed that the impact shortened Dimorphos's orbital period around Didymos by approximately 33 minutes. Before the test, NASA had considered a change of at least 73 seconds a successful result.

Although the experiment demonstrated that an asteroid's movement could be altered through a spacecraft collision, scientists still had questions about the extent of the damage and how Dimorphos responded to the impact.

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ESA's Hera Mission Investigates the Impact Site

To study the collision in greater detail, ESA launched its Hera mission in October 2024. The spacecraft reached the Didymos asteroid system in November 2026 and began surveying the two asteroids from about 15 to 18 miles away.

The latest images show Dimorphos completing a full orbit around Didymos, allowing scientists to observe the region affected by the DART collision.

Hera's mission is to examine the impact site, study the asteroid's structure and determine how effectively the collision changed its movement. These observations will help scientists better understand the results of the planetary defence experiment.

Dimorphos Is Still Changing After the Collision

According to ESA scientists, much of Dimorphos appears relatively unchanged following the impact. However, the collision has left the smaller asteroid tumbling significantly as it moves around Didymos.

The impact may also have exposed previously untouched material beneath Dimorphos's weathered surface. Studying this material could provide scientists with valuable information about the asteroid's internal composition and structure.

Researchers hope that Hera's close-up observations will help answer questions about how much material was displaced during the collision and how the asteroid absorbed the impact.

How Could This Help Protect Earth?

The DART and Hera missions are important steps towards developing effective planetary defence strategies. Scientists believe that detecting potentially hazardous asteroids early is essential to preventing future impacts.

If an asteroid is identified years or decades before a possible collision with Earth, even a small change in its velocity could be enough to alter its trajectory and make it miss the planet.

By studying the results of the DART collision, scientists hope to understand how spacecraft could be used to redirect dangerous space rocks in the future. The Hera mission will provide further evidence to help determine whether this approach can become a reliable planetary defence technique.