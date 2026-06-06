The crew, consisting of two American astronauts, one French astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut, were asked to remain ready in case the leak escalated and required a rapid departure from the orbital outpost.

At 9:04 a.m., NASA Mission Control directed the four members of the Crew-12 mission to enter their docked SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and put on their spacesuits as a precautionary measure.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were instructed to take shelter in their docked spacecraft and prepare for a possible emergency evacuation on June 5 after an ongoing air leak in the station's Russian segment showed signs of worsening.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted later on Friday after Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, decided to pause structural repair work underway in the affected section of the station. Officials said additional measurements and technical data would be reviewed before determining the next course of action. It remains unclear when repair efforts will resume.

Ongoing Air Leak Concerns

The incident has renewed concerns over the condition of the Zvezda service module, a critical component of the Russian segment of the ISS. NASA and Roscosmos, the station's two principal operators, have spent months investigating persistent air leaks originating from the module and debating possible solutions.

Although the leaks had remained relatively minor for some time, NASA officials recently reported a significant increase in the rate of air loss. According to the agency, the leak rate doubled from approximately 1 pound of air per day to nearly 2 pounds per day, raising fresh concerns about the structural integrity of the ageing module.

The Russian section of the station has experienced cracks and air leaks on several occasions over the years. Roscosmos recently initiated a more extensive repair programme after new leaks were detected.

At the same time, engineers from both agencies continue efforts to determine the exact cause of the damage and develop a long-term solution.

About the International Space Station

The International Space Station is the largest human-made structure in space and serves as a unique orbiting laboratory where scientists conduct experiments in low-gravity conditions. The station is operated through an international partnership involving five major space agencies representing 15 countries.

Continuously occupied since November 2000, the ISS typically houses a crew of seven astronauts and cosmonauts. Travelling at roughly 5 miles per second, it circles Earth about 16 times every 24 hours, allowing those onboard to witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets each day.

The station features living and working spaces larger than a six-bedroom house, complete with research laboratories, exercise facilities, and a 360-degree bay window offering panoramic views of Earth. Astronauts regularly perform spacewalks to support construction, maintenance and upgrade operations.

Its solar array wingspan stretches more than 100 metres, and the station contains approximately 8 miles of wiring that powers its systems and scientific equipment.

Looking Forward

While the latest leak did not ultimately require an evacuation, the incident highlights the continuing maintenance challenges facing the more than two-decade-old space station.

NASA and Roscosmos are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely as they work to identify the source of the cracks and ensure the long-term safety of the orbiting laboratory.