The primary reason behind the mission is to investigate parts of the universe that scientists can observe only indirectly or do not yet fully understand.

The telescope lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 30. Around 31 minutes after launch, the rocket released Roman, beginning its journey toward the Sun-Earth L2 Lagrange point, located about one million miles from Earth. The observatory is expected to take roughly three months to reach its final orbit.

NASA has launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a new space observatory designed to help scientists answer some of the biggest questions about the universe, including what dark matter and dark energy are, how galaxies have evolved and whether planets beyond our solar system could support life.

Dark matter and dark energy are central to the mission. Together, they are believed to account for around 95% of the universe, yet their true nature remains unknown.

Dark matter cannot be seen directly. Scientists instead detect its presence through its gravitational influence on visible matter. Dark energy, meanwhile, refers to the unexplained phenomenon associated with the universe's accelerating expansion.

Roman will conduct enormous surveys of distant galaxies and other cosmic objects, allowing researchers to study how the universe has changed over billions of years.

By mapping the distribution of galaxies at different stages of cosmic history, scientists hope to understand better how dark matter and dark energy have shaped the cosmos.

Loading post from https://x.com/NASARoman/status/2094065588452655364…

A Major Mission to Search for New Worlds

Another major goal of Roman is to search for exoplanets, planets located beyond our solar system.

NASA expects the telescope's surveys to uncover roughly 100,000 new exoplanets, with thousands of these worlds expected to be identified within the Milky Way.

The search is not simply about counting planets. Scientists want to understand the properties of these distant worlds and determine whether some could have conditions suitable for life.

NASA Administrator Nicky Fox said the mission could help scientists make significant progress in answering one of astronomy's biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe?

Roman's observations are also expected to contribute to research on the atmospheres of distant planets and whether some could potentially be habitable.

Roman Will Survey the Sky Much Faster

One of Roman's biggest advantages is its ability to observe a much wider portion of the sky in a single observation.

NASA says its Wide Field Instrument has a field of view about 100 times larger than Hubble's. This means Roman can survey enormous areas of space much more efficiently, making it particularly useful for large-scale studies of galaxies, stars and exoplanets.

Its location around the Sun-Earth L2 point will also benefit its infrared observations. The distance helps reduce interference from infrared light and heat coming from Earth and the Moon.

Roman will operate in a similar region of space to the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched in 2021. However, the two observatories have different strengths. Webb is designed for detailed observations of individual targets, while Roman is built to survey much larger areas of the sky.

How Roman Will Complement Hubble and Webb

Hubble has been observing the universe since 1990 from an orbit around Earth at an altitude of roughly 300 miles. Webb, meanwhile, operates near the Sun-Earth L2 point and specialises in detailed infrared observations.

Roman is designed to add another capability: large-scale astronomical surveys.

Scientists expect the telescope to map billions of galaxies, investigate black holes, search for exoplanets and study objects ranging from our own solar system to the distant edge of the observable universe.

Researchers hope these observations will eventually create enormous maps showing how galaxies were distributed at different points in cosmic history. Comparing these maps could reveal how the universe evolved and provide new clues about dark matter and dark energy.

Why Is the Telescope Named After Nancy Grace Roman?

The observatory is named after Nancy Grace Roman, who became NASA's first chief astronomer in the 1960s and the agency's first female executive.

Roman played an important role in building support for the space telescope that eventually became Hubble. She helped secure congressional support and funding for the project and became closely associated with NASA's efforts to develop major space-based astronomy missions.

The decision to name the new observatory after her recognises her contribution to the development of space astronomy and the Hubble mission.

What Happens Next?

NASA plans to conduct about five years of primary scientific operations with Roman and hopes the telescope could remain operational for up to a decade.

Before its scientific surveys begin, the observatory must travel to L2 and complete the necessary deployment and commissioning activities.

Once operational, Roman is expected to transform how scientists study the universe by combining an exceptionally wide field of view with sensitive infrared observations.

The mission ultimately has a much larger purpose than simply discovering new planets or photographing distant galaxies. By surveying vast regions of space, NASA hopes Roman will help explain how the universe evolved, reveal the influence of dark matter and dark energy, discover thousands of previously unknown worlds and bring scientists closer to answering one of humanity's oldest questions: How did the universe become what it is today, and are we alone within it?