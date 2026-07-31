The geometric cracks, each measuring around 1.5 to 3 inches wide, cover large portions of Valle Grande and even extend around the sides of a nearby 20-foot-tall rock formation known as Miraflores Butte, which is covered by a thick sand layer.

The rover captured a 360-degree panorama on June 19 and 20, during its 4,930th and 4,931st Martian days (sols), revealing polygon-shaped fractures stretching across the landscape in every direction. Mission scientists said the scale of these formations is unlike anything Curiosity has encountered before.

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered an enormous field of unusual honeycomb-shaped patterns while exploring a Martian valley called Valle Grande, giving scientists a new glimpse into the planet's ancient environmental conditions.

What These Patterns Could Mean

Scientists believe these polygonal patterns could hold important clues about Mars' past. Similar formations previously studied by Curiosity were created when ancient mud dried and cracked, but researchers say these structures can also form through other geological processes, including repeated heating and cooling cycles or pressure changes that forced water out of buried sediments.

Curiosity's Broader Mission and Findings

The discovery adds to Curiosity's long list of findings since it arrived on Mars on August 5, 2012. The rover has explored the slopes of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-high mountain inside Gale Crater, where it has uncovered evidence of ancient rivers, lakes, and environments that may once have supported microbial life.

During its mission, Curiosity has detected several important geological clues, including:

Organic carbon-based molecules

Sulfur deposits

Unusual mineral formations

The rover's findings have shown that ancient Mars once had water, chemical ingredients, and conditions considered necessary for life.

A Note on Organic Molecules

However, scientists note that the organic molecules discovered on Mars do not confirm the existence of past life, as they can be produced through both biological and non-biological processes.

Still, their presence reinforces the idea that Mars once had the right chemistry to potentially support microbial organisms.

What Comes Next

The newly identified polygon fields in Valle Grande provide researchers with another opportunity to understand how Mars' climate and surface changed over billions of years.

As Curiosity continues its climb up Mount Sharp, scientists hope the rover will uncover more evidence about the Red Planet's watery past and its potential to have once been habitable.