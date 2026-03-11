According to the latest tracking data from the U.S. Space Force, the 1,323-pound (600 kg) spacecraft is expected to enter the atmosphere at approximately 5:15 AM IST (7:45 PM ET), though experts note a 24-hour window of uncertainty due to unpredictable atmospheric drag.

While the mission officially concluded in 2019, the satellite has been drifting in a "graveyard orbit" until the relentless pull of gravity and solar activity finally called it home.

The sky is about to host a fiery farewell as a piece of space history makes its final descent. After nearly 14 years in the silent void, NASA's Van Allen Probe A is scheduled to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

As it plunges back, the satellite will be travelling at a staggering orbital speed of roughly 17,000 miles per hour. This extreme velocity will create intense friction, causing temperatures to soar above 1,500 degrees Celsius—effectively turning the satellite into a brilliant, artificial "shooting star."

Landing Zone and Human Risk Factors

The burning question for many is: where will it land? Because this is an uncontrolled re-entry, NASA cannot pinpoint an exact "X" on the map. However, since nearly 70% of our planet is covered by water, the most likely "landing strip" is the open ocean.

NASA has reassured the public that the risk to human life is vanishingly small, calculated at just 1 in 4,200. While the majority of the Probe will vaporise during the fall, a few hardy components, such as titanium tanks or structural brackets, might survive the heat and splash down harmlessly at sea.

The Fate of its Twin: Probe B

Interestingly, this isn't a "double crash" event. While Probe A is meeting its end Today, its identical twin, Van Allen Probe B, remains in a stable orbit for now. Because of its slightly different orbital path and less exposure to the recent "solar maximum" drag, Probe B isn't expected to re-enter the atmosphere until at least 2030.

For the next few years, it will remain a silent ghost in the radiation belts, eventually following its sibling into a fiery retirement.

Why Is It Crashing So Early?

Originally, scientists didn't expect this satellite to fall until 2034. The "early arrival" is thanks to our Sun. We are currently in a period of intense solar activity (Solar Maximum), which heats and expands Earth's upper atmosphere.

This extra "thick" air acted like a brake on the satellite, dragging it down much faster than initial computer models predicted. It's a stark reminder of how much the Sun dictates the "weather" in our local space neighbourhood.

A Legacy in the Radiation Belts

Though it ended in a crash, the mission was a spectacular success. Launched in 2012, these probes were the first to survive the brutal radiation of the Van Allen Belts, the doughnut-shaped rings of charged particles that surround Earth. Their data revolutionised how we protect GPS satellites, power grids, and even astronauts from solar storms.

As Probe A disintegrates Today, it leaves behind a decade of data that remains the gold standard for space weather forecasting.