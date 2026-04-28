The tool is powered by data from NASA's Landsat mission, a long-running Earth observation program conducted in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The feature, titled "Your Name in Landsat," uses decades of satellite imagery to form letters from coastlines, rivers, mountains, and other landforms.

In an innovative blend of science and creativity, NASA has introduced an interactive online tool that lets users discover their names hidden in Earth's natural landscapes.

Since 1972, Landsat satellites have captured high-resolution, multispectral images of the planet, helping scientists monitor environmental changes, manage natural resources, and study climate patterns.

Now, this vast archive has been transformed into a creative public experience. By entering a name or word on the official website, users can generate a visual composition in which each letter is represented by a natural feature resembling its shape. The system offers multiple variations, allowing users to refresh and explore different combinations of Earth-formed typography.

Beyond Scientific Research

The initiative highlights how advanced satellite technology can be used beyond research, turning complex scientific data into an engaging and artistic platform. NASA describes Landsat as the "gold standard" in land surface observation, and this project brings that legacy closer to the public in an accessible way.

How to Use the Tool?

To create a personalized image, users visit the Your Name in Landsat portal, input their desired text, and generate a design. The final artwork can be downloaded or shared using a QR code, making it easy to showcase the result.

By combining decades of Earth observation with digital creativity, NASA's latest tool not only educates but also inspires, offering a unique perspective on how technology can reveal unexpected beauty hidden within our planet.