The image was captured using NISAR's L-band radar instrument, showcasing the satellite's ability to produce highly detailed views of Earth's surface. Rather than displaying natural colours, the image uses false colours to illustrate how different radar signals interact with snow, ice and rocky terrain.

While the striking formation has captured attention online, NASA says the bird-like figure is simply a visual illusion created by the interaction of mountains, ice and radar imaging technology.

A newly released image from the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite has revealed what appears to be a giant hummingbird etched across Antarctica's icy landscape.

According to NASA, NISAR transmits microwave radar waves with horizontal polarisation toward Earth. The orientation of the returning signals - horizontal, vertical, or a combination of both helps scientists understand the characteristics of the surface below.

What the Colours Mean

Areas shown in magenta represent radar signals that bounced off relatively smooth surfaces, such as ice sheets.

Green indicates signals that penetrated snow and ice or scattered from rough terrain like crevasses, a process known as volume scattering.

White marks regions where both types of scattering are equally strong, suggesting a combination of smooth and irregular surfaces.

In comparison, a standard optical image of the same location would appear almost entirely white, with only faint shadows revealing mountain peaks and subtle variations in the ice. Radar imaging, however, exposes hidden surface details that are difficult to observe with conventional cameras.

Scientific Significance

Beyond its eye-catching appearance, the image demonstrates NISAR's advanced capabilities in monitoring Earth's changing environment.

Scientists say the satellite will provide valuable data on glacier movement, ice-sheet retreat, land deformation and the impacts of climate change, particularly in remote regions such as Antarctica.

About NISAR

NISAR is the world's first Earth observation satellite equipped with both L-band and S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar systems, allowing it to capture high-resolution images in nearly all weather conditions, day and night.

The mission is a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) developing the L-band radar and ISRO building the S-band system.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, NISAR is expected to support research on glaciers, forests, agriculture and ecosystems while also improving the monitoring of natural hazards, including earthquakes, landslides, floods and volcanic eruptions.