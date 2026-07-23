Science

NISAR Spots Hummingbird Shape in Antarctica, NASA Explains the Science Behind It

NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite captured a radar image of Antarctica resembling a giant hummingbird. NASA says the shape is a natural illusion that showcases NISAR's advanced capabilities for studying glaciers, climate change and Earth's surface.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
NISAR spots in Antarctica
NISAR spots Hummingbird shape in Antarctica
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A newly released image from the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite has revealed what appears to be a giant hummingbird etched across Antarctica's icy landscape.

While the striking formation has captured attention online, NASA says the bird-like figure is simply a visual illusion created by the interaction of mountains, ice and radar imaging technology.

How the Image Was Captured

The image was captured using NISAR's L-band radar instrument, showcasing the satellite's ability to produce highly detailed views of Earth's surface. Rather than displaying natural colours, the image uses false colours to illustrate how different radar signals interact with snow, ice and rocky terrain.

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According to NASA, NISAR transmits microwave radar waves with horizontal polarisation toward Earth. The orientation of the returning signals - horizontal, vertical, or a combination of both helps scientists understand the characteristics of the surface below.

What the Colours Mean

  • Areas shown in magenta represent radar signals that bounced off relatively smooth surfaces, such as ice sheets.

  • Green indicates signals that penetrated snow and ice or scattered from rough terrain like crevasses, a process known as volume scattering.

  • White marks regions where both types of scattering are equally strong, suggesting a combination of smooth and irregular surfaces.

In comparison, a standard optical image of the same location would appear almost entirely white, with only faint shadows revealing mountain peaks and subtle variations in the ice. Radar imaging, however, exposes hidden surface details that are difficult to observe with conventional cameras.

Scientific Significance

Beyond its eye-catching appearance, the image demonstrates NISAR's advanced capabilities in monitoring Earth's changing environment.

Scientists say the satellite will provide valuable data on glacier movement, ice-sheet retreat, land deformation and the impacts of climate change, particularly in remote regions such as Antarctica.

About NISAR

NISAR is the world's first Earth observation satellite equipped with both L-band and S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar systems, allowing it to capture high-resolution images in nearly all weather conditions, day and night.

The mission is a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) developing the L-band radar and ISRO building the S-band system.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, NISAR is expected to support research on glaciers, forests, agriculture and ecosystems while also improving the monitoring of natural hazards, including earthquakes, landslides, floods and volcanic eruptions.

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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Newslunar aircraft sent by NASA

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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