According to forecasts, the geomagnetic disturbance is expected to begin around 11:30 pm IST on June 8 and continue until approximately 2:30 am IST on June 9. The best chances of spotting the aurora in India are expected in Kashmir, the upper Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand, and parts of Ladakh, including Pangong Tso Lake and Hanle.

The phenomenon, typically associated with high-latitude countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Canada and Greenland, could become visible in select high-altitude regions of northern India due to heightened geomagnetic activity triggered by the solar storm.

A powerful solar storm is expected to reach Earth between late June 8 and the early hours of June 9, potentially creating a rare opportunity for people in parts of India to witness the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights .

However, residents of major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are unlikely to witness the display due to light pollution and their geographic distance from the Earth's magnetic poles.

How the Auroras Formed?

Auroras occur when the Sun releases massive bursts of electrically charged particles during periods of intense solar activity. These particles, known as ions, travel through space and interact with Earth's magnetic field.

As the particles enter the upper atmosphere, they collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms. These collisions release energy as light, creating the colourful displays seen near the polar regions.

The lights observed in the Northern Hemisphere are called the Aurora Borealis, while those appearing in the Southern Hemisphere are known as the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights.

Why Could India See Red Auroras?

If visible from India, the auroras are expected to appear predominantly crimson or deep red rather than the green shades commonly seen in Nordic countries.

Because India is located much farther from the poles, observers would be viewing the upper portions of the auroral display, where oxygen atoms at higher altitudes emit red light when energised by incoming solar particles.

What Causes a Geomagnetic Storm?

The event is being driven by a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun's outer atmosphere.

When a CME is directed toward Earth and arrives one to several days later, it can disturb the planet's magnetosphere, the protective magnetic shield surrounding Earth. This interaction creates a geomagnetic storm, which can intensify auroral activity and occasionally affect technological systems.

Apart from producing spectacular sky displays, strong geomagnetic storms can also cause minor disruptions to satellite operations, GPS navigation systems and radio communications.

For skywatchers in India's Himalayan regions, the upcoming solar storm could provide a rare glimpse of one of nature's most spectacular celestial phenomena, a sight usually reserved for the world's polar regions.