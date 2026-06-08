Science

Will Northern Lights be Visible From Parts of India today? Check the Spots

A powerful solar storm expected between June 8 and June 9 could make the Northern Lights visible in parts of Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Ladakh. The rare phenomenon may appear as red auroras in India's high-altitude Himalayan regions.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Northern lights
Northern lights will be visible in India as Crimson or red colour

A powerful solar storm is expected to reach Earth between late June 8 and the early hours of June 9, potentially creating a rare opportunity for people in parts of India to witness the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights.

The phenomenon, typically associated with high-latitude countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Canada and Greenland, could become visible in select high-altitude regions of northern India due to heightened geomagnetic activity triggered by the solar storm.

According to forecasts, the geomagnetic disturbance is expected to begin around 11:30 pm IST on June 8 and continue until approximately 2:30 am IST on June 9. The best chances of spotting the aurora in India are expected in Kashmir, the upper Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand, and parts of Ladakh, including Pangong Tso Lake and Hanle.

However, residents of major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are unlikely to witness the display due to light pollution and their geographic distance from the Earth's magnetic poles.

How the Auroras Formed?

Auroras occur when the Sun releases massive bursts of electrically charged particles during periods of intense solar activity. These particles, known as ions, travel through space and interact with Earth's magnetic field.

As the particles enter the upper atmosphere, they collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms. These collisions release energy as light, creating the colourful displays seen near the polar regions.

The lights observed in the Northern Hemisphere are called the Aurora Borealis, while those appearing in the Southern Hemisphere are known as the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights.

Why Could India See Red Auroras?

If visible from India, the auroras are expected to appear predominantly crimson or deep red rather than the green shades commonly seen in Nordic countries.

Because India is located much farther from the poles, observers would be viewing the upper portions of the auroral display, where oxygen atoms at higher altitudes emit red light when energised by incoming solar particles.

What Causes a Geomagnetic Storm?

The event is being driven by a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a massive eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun's outer atmosphere.

When a CME is directed toward Earth and arrives one to several days later, it can disturb the planet's magnetosphere, the protective magnetic shield surrounding Earth. This interaction creates a geomagnetic storm, which can intensify auroral activity and occasionally affect technological systems.

Apart from producing spectacular sky displays, strong geomagnetic storms can also cause minor disruptions to satellite operations, GPS navigation systems and radio communications.

For skywatchers in India's Himalayan regions, the upcoming solar storm could provide a rare glimpse of one of nature's most spectacular celestial phenomena, a sight usually reserved for the world's polar regions.

Topics

solar storm

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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