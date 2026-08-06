The object was the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket that launched two commercial lunar landers, one from the United States and another from Japan, in January 2025.

While the event has generated widespread interest among space enthusiasts, scientists say it posed no danger to Earth.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage is believed to have crashed into the Moon, marking one of the rare occasions when human-made space debris has unintentionally struck the lunar surface.

After completing its mission and separating from its payload, the rocket stage was left drifting through deep space because it did not have enough fuel to return to Earth or move into a controlled disposal orbit.

According to tracking estimates, the approximately four-tonne rocket stage impacted the Moon at around 5,400 mph (8,700 km/h) at approximately 2:35 a.m. EDT (12:05 p.m. IST) on Wednesday.

Expected to Leave a Fresh Lunar Crater

NASA estimates the high-speed collision created a crater measuring roughly 60 feet (18 metres) wide and 12 feet (3.7 metres) deep. The impact was also expected to eject a large plume of lunar dust and rocks, although the debris cloud was too faint to be seen with the naked eye from Earth.

Professional astronomers were unable to immediately confirm the impact because the predicted crash site was located near the visible edge of the Moon, making observations difficult from ground-based telescopes.

Scientists expect confirmation in the coming days as lunar orbiters, including spacecraft operated by the United States and South Korea, capture images of the impact site.

No Threat to Earth

NASA emphasized that the collision posed no risk to Earth or its population. Instead, researchers view the event as a valuable scientific opportunity to study how artificial objects interact with the lunar surface.

According to NASA spokesperson Jimi Russell, data collected from the impact could help scientists better understand artificial impact events and improve techniques used to track discarded rocket stages and other objects in space.

Why Didn't the Rocket Return to Earth?

Most rocket stages re-enter Earth's atmosphere after completing their mission, where they safely burn up or fall into designated ocean areas. However, missions heading toward the Moon require significantly more energy than launches into Earth orbit.

Because of the additional velocity needed for the January 2025 lunar mission, the Falcon 9's second stage remained in space after deployment, eventually entering an uncontrolled trajectory that intersected with the Moon.

Growing Challenge of Space Debris

The incident also highlights the growing challenge of managing space debris. Thousands of inactive satellites, spent rocket stages and other fragments continue to orbit Earth and travel through cislunar space.

While accidental lunar impacts are uncommon and generally harmless, experts say they underscore the importance of developing better methods for tracking and responsibly disposing of spacecraft after their missions end.