The company revealed that all 555,555,555 shares offered in the IPO were sold at $135 each, reflecting extraordinary investor demand. If completed as planned, the fundraising effort would comfortably surpass Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion IPO in 2019, setting a new global benchmark for public listings.

The aerospace and satellite communications giant is expected to raise approximately $75 billion, placing its valuation near an astonishing $1.8 trillion.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to make history on Wall Street with a public offering that could be the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) ever.

Musk's Wealth Poised for Massive Jump

A successful market debut is expected to cement Elon Musk's position further as the world's wealthiest individual. His stake in SpaceX is estimated at around $866 billion, and analysts project his overall fortune could exceed $1.1 trillion once the company begins trading.

Although Musk is expected to retain roughly 42% ownership after the listing, regulatory restrictions will prevent him from selling those shares for at least one year. Combined with his holdings in Tesla and other ventures, the IPO could push his long-term net worth closer to the $2 trillion mark.

Investor Appetite Reaches Unprecedented Levels

Institutional interest in the offering has reportedly been overwhelming. According to reports, asset management giant BlackRock alone sought to acquire at least $5 billion worth of shares, while several major fund managers submitted orders far exceeding typical IPO demand.

The scale of interest dwarfs many recent public offerings. For comparison, AI chipmaker Cerebras, previously one of the largest IPOs of the year, raised about $5.55 billion, only a fraction of what SpaceX is expected to secure.

From Rocket Launches to AI Ambitions

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has evolved far beyond its original mission of reducing the cost of space transportation. The company now operates across rocket launches, satellite internet services, and artificial intelligence.

A key driver of growth has been Starlink, SpaceX's satellite broadband network. The service currently supports around 10.3 million users through a constellation of roughly 9,600 satellites in orbit.

Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company. The integration forms part of a broader strategy to develop space-based computing infrastructure and so-called "orbital data centres," a concept the company believes could reshape future AI operations.

Strong Revenue Growth, But Profitability Remains a Challenge

Financial disclosures show that SpaceX generated $18.7 billion in revenue last year, representing a 33% increase from the previous year. Starlink contributed significantly to that growth.

Despite rising sales, however, the company posted a net loss of $4.94 billion. The result marks a reversal from 2024, when SpaceX reported profits of $791 million, highlighting the enormous costs associated with expanding launch capabilities, satellite networks, and AI infrastructure.

Expanding Role in Space and Defence

SpaceX has transformed itself from a startup that conducted a single launch in 2006 into a dominant force in the global space industry, now averaging more than two launches per week.

Its reusable Falcon 9 rocket remains the backbone of operations, serving both commercial customers and government agencies, including NASA and the Pentagon. Falcon Heavy, built using three Falcon 9 boosters, continues to handle heavy-lift missions for defence and deep-space exploration.

Meanwhile, development continues on Starship, the company's next-generation spacecraft designed for large-scale cargo transport and future human missions beyond Earth.

AI Seen as the Next Frontier

Following the integration of xAI, SpaceX has identified artificial intelligence as a major growth opportunity. However, market penetration remains relatively modest compared to competitors.

Industry data suggest that while a significant share of businesses use AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic, xAI currently trails in adoption.

Nevertheless, Musk's company appears determined to combine its strengths in space technology, connectivity and AI to create new business opportunities in the years ahead.

With a record-setting IPO, ambitious plans in space exploration, and growing investments in artificial intelligence, SpaceX is entering a new phase, one that could redefine both Wall Street and the future of commercial space technology.