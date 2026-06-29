Over time, the name became widely adopted and continues to be used today. In other cultures, the June full moon is also known as the Rose Moon or Honey Moon, names that similarly reflect early summer harvests and seasonal celebrations.

According to NASA, the term "Strawberry Moon" originated with the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States. It marked the time of year when wild strawberries ripened and were ready for harvest.

Strawberry Moon, June's full Moon, reaches peak illumination on June 29, 2026. Despite its name, the Moon will not appear pink or red. Instead, the name reflects a centuries-old seasonal tradition linked to the strawberry harvest.

What Makes the 2026 Strawberry Moon Special?

This year's Strawberry Moon is particularly special because it is the first full Moon after the June 21 summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. As a result, it will trace the lowest path across the sky of any full moon in 2026, remaining close to the southern horizon throughout the night.

When and Where to Watch

Peak Illumination Timing

The Moon reaches peak illumination at 7:57 p.m. EDT on June 29, which corresponds to 5:27 a.m. IST on June 30. However, observers in India will enjoy the best views on the evening of June 29, shortly after moonrise.

The Moon is expected to rise around 7 p.m. local time in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, though the exact timing may vary slightly depending on location.

The Strawberry Moon will also appear nearly full for three consecutive nights - June 28, 29 and 30 - giving skywatchers multiple opportunities to enjoy the spectacle.

Viewing Tips

The event can be viewed easily without any special equipment. Astronomers recommend choosing a location with minimal light pollution and a clear eastern or southeastern horizon.

In India, destinations such as Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Rann of Kutch and Jaisalmer provide excellent dark skies for Moon watching. Rooftops, beaches, riverbanks and open fields away from city lights can also offer impressive views.

The Science Behind the Low Path

The Strawberry Moon appears unusually low because the Moon's orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to Earth's orbital plane. Combined with a repeating 18.6-year lunar cycle, this affects the Moon's apparent path across the sky.

A full moon always appears opposite the Sun. During June, the Sun follows its highest and northernmost path across the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in the year's longest days.

The full Moon does the opposite, following its lowest and most southerly arc. It rises well south of due east, stays low in the sky and sets south of due west, resembling the Sun's path during winter.

Views From the Southern Hemisphere

Observers in the Southern Hemisphere experience the reverse. As June marks the beginning of winter there, the Strawberry Moon climbs much higher into the sky, remains visible for longer and appears farther north, offering a very different viewing experience from that seen in the Northern Hemisphere.

Although it won't glow pink as its name suggests, the 2026 Strawberry Moon promises to be one of the year's most distinctive full moons, combining cultural history with a unique astronomical event for skywatchers around the world.