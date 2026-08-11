The event is particularly significant for mainland Europe, as it will be the region's first total solar eclipse since 1999. Around 15 million people, most of them in Spain, are expected to live within the path of totality, where the Moon will completely block the Sun.

The eclipse will begin over the Arctic region before the Moon's shadow moves across Greenland, Iceland and Spain. At the point of maximum totality, the Sun will be completely covered for up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

A rare total solar eclipse is set to take place on August 12, 2026, as the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking sunlight and casting its shadow across parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

A much larger population will be able to witness at least a partial eclipse. Overall, around 980 million people could see some portion of the Sun covered during the event.

How Will the Solar Eclipse Form?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth. As the Moon passes in front of the Sun, it blocks some or all of the sunlight reaching Earth.

The Moon's position is crucial. Although the Sun is vastly larger than the Moon, it is also much farther away from Earth. The Sun is roughly 400 times wider than the Moon but also about 400 times farther away. As a result, both objects appear nearly the same size in Earth's sky.

This apparent size match allows the Moon to completely cover the Sun's bright disk during a total solar eclipse.

As the Moon moves across the sky, its shadow creates different viewing zones on Earth. People inside the narrow umbra, or darkest part of the shadow, experience totality. Those outside it but still within the wider shadow see a partial eclipse.

Where Will the August 12 Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of totality will pass through parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

Total eclipse:

Arctic region

Greenland

Iceland

Spain

People located within the narrow path of totality will see the Sun completely disappear behind the Moon for a short period.

Partial eclipse:

A partial eclipse will be visible across a much wider region, including large parts of western Europe, sections of northwestern Africa and a small portion of the United States.

The exact appearance of the eclipse will depend on the observer's location. Areas closer to the centre of the eclipse path will experience a deeper partial eclipse or totality, while locations farther away will see only a small portion of the Sun covered.

How Long Will the Total Eclipse Last?

Totality will last for a maximum of approximately 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

However, the entire eclipse will last considerably longer because the Moon gradually moves across the Sun. Before totality begins, observers will see the Moon slowly cover the Sun. After totality, the Moon will gradually move away, allowing sunlight to return.

The period of complete darkness is therefore only a small part of the entire eclipse.

What Happens During Totality?

When the Moon completely covers the Sun, daylight can suddenly become much darker. Temperatures may temporarily fall, and some animals can respond to the unusual change in light.

The most spectacular feature is the Sun's corona, its extremely hot outer atmosphere. Normally, the brightness of the solar surface makes the corona impossible to see with the naked eye.

During totality, however, the Moon blocks the bright solar disk, allowing the corona to become visible.

Observers may also notice bright stars and planets appearing in the darkened sky.

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Why Is This Eclipse Special?

The August 12, 2026 eclipse is particularly important because it will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999.

Spain is expected to be one of the main viewing destinations because several areas will fall directly within the path of totality. The event is expected to attract large numbers of visitors, astronomers, photographers and eclipse enthusiasts.

Although hundreds of millions of people will be able to see at least a partial eclipse, only those within the relatively narrow path will experience the dramatic transition from daylight to total darkness.

What Are the Different Types of Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipses are generally classified into four types:

Total eclipse: The Moon completely covers the Sun's visible disk.

Partial eclipse: The Moon covers only part of the Sun.

Annular eclipse: The Moon passes in front of the Sun but appears slightly smaller, leaving a bright ring of sunlight around it.

Hybrid eclipse: An eclipse that can appear total or annular depending on the observer's location.

The August 12, 2026 event will be a total solar eclipse along its central path.

How to Watch the Eclipse Safely

Looking directly at the Sun can permanently damage the eyes, even when most of the Sun is covered.

People watching the partial phases should use certified solar eclipse glasses or appropriate solar viewing equipment. Ordinary sunglasses, cameras without proper solar filters, binoculars and telescopes without specially designed solar filters are not safe for viewing the Sun.

During the brief period of totality, when the Sun's bright disk is completely covered, observers can look at the eclipse without solar glasses. However, glasses must be put back on before the Sun begins to reappear.

What Happens After the Eclipse?

Once the Moon moves completely away from the Sun's disk, daylight gradually returns, and the Moon's shadow continues moving across Earth.

The August 12 eclipse will therefore be a short but dramatic astronomical event, offering millions of people across Europe and other regions the chance to witness one of nature's most spectacular celestial phenomena.

For observers in the path of totality, the most important moment will last only a few minutes, but the event will mark a rare opportunity for mainland Europe to experience a total solar eclipse after more than two decades.