ULA Vulcan Rocket Failure Destroys 40 Amazon Leo Satellites

The Vulcan rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 41 at approximately 12:40 p.m. local time (5:40 p.m. GMT) on Sunday. The mission, named Leo Vulcan 1, was carrying 40 broadband satellites for Amazon's Leo satellite internet network.

The rocket experienced an anomaly around 10 minutes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The failure prevented the satellites from reaching their intended orbit, marking the first outright mission failure in ULA's history since the company was established in 2006.

Amazon has suffered a major setback in its satellite internet plans after a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket failed during flight on Sunday, November 15, destroying all 40 Amazon Leo satellites aboard.

Around 10 minutes into the flight, the rocket encountered an unidentified technical problem and failed to complete its mission.

ULA confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that flight data received by its launch director showed that the vehicle had suffered an anomaly and failed to deliver the Amazon payload into orbit.

The company said it was too early to determine the exact cause of the failure, as its engineers had only just begun reviewing the available flight data.

ULA added that every launch provides valuable information and that it would work with Amazon and other organisations to investigate the incident.

The failure occurred during Vulcan's first flight in nine months and its first mission carrying Amazon Leo satellites. The rocket is jointly owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

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Major Setback for Amazon Leo Satellite Network

The loss of 40 satellites represents the largest single-batch deployment failure for Amazon's Leo programme. The mission was also the first of 38 Vulcan launches purchased by Amazon to deploy its satellite constellation.

Amazon plans to build a network of more than 3,200 low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband internet connectivity. The service is designed to compete directly with SpaceX's Starlink, which already operates a large satellite internet network.

Amazon has deployed around 400 satellites since April 2025. The latest launch was expected to increase that number significantly and support the company's plans to introduce its commercial Amazon Leo internet service in 2026.

Despite the setback, Amazon expressed confidence in ULA, acknowledging the risks associated with space launches, particularly inaugural missions. The company said it expected ULA to learn from the incident and continue working towards its long-term launch commitments.

Amazon Depends on Multiple Rocket Companies

Amazon is not relying on ULA alone to complete its satellite constellation. The company has secured launch agreements with several spaceflight providers to speed up deployment.

ULA is expected to carry more than 1,500 first-generation Leo satellites across 38 Vulcan missions. Amazon has also booked launches with Blue Origin, SpaceX and European launch provider Arianespace.

However, another part of Amazon's launch programme is facing delays. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, developed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, has remained grounded following an explosion during a test in May.

Meanwhile, Arianespace is preparing to launch another batch of 36 Amazon Leo satellites aboard its Ariane 6 rocket. The mission is currently scheduled for no earlier than November 23, 2026, from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana.

The upcoming Ariane 6 launch could provide Amazon with another opportunity to expand its satellite network while ULA investigates the Vulcan failure.

SpaceX Advances Starship Reusability

The Vulcan incident came just a day after SpaceX conducted a test flight of its Starship rocket, deploying 26 large Starlink satellites during the mission.

The flight also achieved a major milestone in rocket development by completing the first-ever successful catch of a spacecraft using mechanical arms mounted on its launch tower.

The demonstration represents an important step towards SpaceX's goal of developing a reusable launch system.

The contrasting developments highlight the growing competition in the satellite internet market. While SpaceX continues expanding Starlink and testing reusable rocket technology, Amazon faces the challenge of deploying thousands of satellites while dealing with launch delays and the latest Vulcan failure.

For now, ULA's immediate priority is to identify what went wrong during Sunday's flight and determine the corrective measures needed before Vulcan can return to service.