India's inaugural Orbital Rocket is named in honour of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who is considered the father of the nation's space program. This seven-story rocket showcases several years of technological advancements and reflects the increasing confidence within India's burgeoning private space industry.

India's first space tech unicorn has unveiled Vikram-1, the country's smallest orbital rocket, which will launch in the next few weeks. It is the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket.

Skyroot Aerospace, a unicorn valued at more than $1.1 billion, has unveiled its fully stacked Vikram-1 launch vehicle at India's spaceport, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch vehicle is set to take off within a launch window that runs from July 12 to August 4, depending on final tests, weather conditions, and regulatory approvals, according to the company.

The mission has been named "Aagaman," which is a Sanskrit term meaning "arrival." This signifies the emergence of India's private orbital launch capability on the international stage.

Vikram-1 Rocket details

The fully assembled Vikram-1 showcases remarkable engineering prowess. While it is more compact than many of India's larger launch vehicles, it is engineered to deploy satellites weighing up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit.

The inaugural mission intends to achieve an orbit at an altitude of approximately 450 kilometres above Earth with a 60-degree inclination. Its structure is made entirely of carbon composites, which contributes to a lighter weight while ensuring it can withstand the significant launch forces.

A key highlight of Vikram-1 is the extensive implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. The rocket features advanced composite materials and propulsion systems developed entirely in-house by Skyroot.

Among its most notable innovations are the 3D-printed rocket engines, which enable faster production, greater design flexibility, and lower manufacturing costs.

It combines high-thrust solid rocket motors with modern guidance systems, intended to support a future of frequent and affordable access to space.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, the Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, states that the main goal of Mission Aagaman is to collect essential flight data that can only be acquired under real flight conditions. He believes that the launch will mark a turning point for the entire private space industry in India.

He said, "The moment Vikram-1 lifts off, India's private space industry will cross a threshold it has never crossed before." But experts say the acid test will be when it successfully inserts the satellites and payloads into their intended orbit, as space technology affords little room for error.

For Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Naga Bharath Daka, the rocket represents the natural next step in a remarkable journey. "From a dream to build a private launch vehicle in India to now attempting an orbital flight has been a journey like no other.

With Vikram-S in 2022, we validated the foundation of our technology stack. With Vikram-1, we take our biggest step yet toward a reliable, high-cadence launch programme built in India, for India and the world," he said.

He also highlighted the collective support behind the project, acknowledging support from the Government of India, the space regulator IN-SPACe, ISRO, investors, customers, and Skyroot's growing team of engineers and scientists.

With the fully assembled Vikram-1 positioned at Sriharikota, ready for its groundbreaking launch, it embodies more than simply a rocket. It stands as a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit, engineering prowess, and expanding role in the global space economy.

In just a few weeks, as Mission Aagaman takes off from Indian soil, it may usher in a new era where private Indian companies consistently design, launch, and manage missions beyond our planet.