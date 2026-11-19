At this distance, a signal travelling at the speed of light takes around 24 hours to reach the spacecraft from Earth. Similarly, any response sent by Voyager 1 takes another 24 hours to return.

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a remarkable milestone in its nearly five-decade journey through space. This milestone places Voyager 1 approximately 16.1 billion miles (25.9 billion kilometres) from Earth.

Voyager 1, launched 49 years ago, reached one light-day from Earth on November 18, 2026, making it the first human-made object to travel so far from our planet.

Voyager 1 also carries the famous Golden Record, a gold-plated copper disc containing sounds, music, images and greetings in 55 languages. It was designed to represent the diversity of life and culture on Earth if an extraterrestrial civilisation discovers the spacecraft.

A journey of Voyager 1:

Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1997, just 16 days after its twin, Voyager 2. The two spacecraft's primary objective was to explore the outer planets of our Solar System.

During its journey, the spacecraft captured remarkable images and collected valuable scientific information about Jupiter and Saturn, including their moons, atmospheres and magnetic environments.

The spacecraft's major achievement came in 2012, when Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space, the region beyond the Sun's protective bubble known as the heliosphere.

While its twin, Voyager 2, explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, Voyager 1 became the only spacecraft to visit the latter two planets.

Achievement of Voyager 1

Reaching one light-year does not mean Voyager 1 is approaching another star, but the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri, is more than four light-years away.

Voyager 1 is travelling towards the direction of the star Gliese 445, which it is expected to pass at a distance of about 1.7 light-years in roughly 40,000 years.

The spacecraft also carries the Golden Record, a collection of sounds, music, greetings, and images representing life on Earth, intended as a message to any extraterrestrial civilisation that might encounter it.

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How is the 19670's technology still working?

The most amazing thing about this achievement is how 1970s technology is still working and communicating with Earth.

The spacecraft does not rely on solar panels. Instead, it uses radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs), which convert heat released by the radioactive decay of plutonium-238 into electricity.

But this power supply will gradually weaken as the radioactive material decays, and the spacecraft produces less electricity each year.

The Voyager 1 is also operated with computers and memory systems developed in the 1970s, long before modern smartphones and laptops existed.

Engineers continue to manage the ageing systems through carefully designed commands sent across billions of kilometres.

To keep the ageing spacecraft functioning, NASA has developed various creative engineering solutions despite its deteriorating power supply and technical problems.

Voyager 1 reaching one light-day from Earth represents more than a distance record. It demonstrates the possibilities of long-term scientific exploration, engineering innovation and human curiosity.

Nearly 50 years after its launch, Voyager 1 remains a powerful reminder of humanity's ambition to explore the unknown and expand our understanding of the universe.