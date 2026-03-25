This record-breaking acquisition doesn't just dwarf previous IPL valuations; it places RCB in the same elite financial stratosphere as legendary football clubs like Manchester United, proving that Bengaluru's heartbeat is now a premier global asset.

In a jaw-dropping $1.78 billion (approx. ₹16,700 crore) all-cash deal, the "Bold Army" has transitioned from United Spirits (Diageo) to a high-octane consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group and The Times of India Group, alongside global investment giants Blackstone and Bolt Ventures.

The landscape of global sports has been rewritten as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially becomes the most valuable cricket franchise in history.

The Birla-Kohli Synergy: A Match Made in Cricketing Heaven

At the centre of this transition is the "King" himself, Virat Kohli. For the new owners, Kohli is the crown jewel of their investment, representing a unique blend of on-field excellence and unparalleled brand equity.

As RCB enters the IPL 2026 season as defending champions, the new management has doubled down on a "player-first" philosophy. With the deep financial reserves of the Birla Group, the franchise is set to unveil state-of-the-art high-performance labs and global training centres, ensuring that Kohli and the squad have every technological advantage to pursue back-to-back titles.

A Chairman Who Knows the Gritty Reality of the Crease

In a rare move for franchise cricket, RCB's new leadership has a literal "feel for the game." Aryaman Vikram Birla, the 28-year-old son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been named Chairman.

Unlike many corporate owners, Aryaman is a former professional cricketer who played for Madhya Pradesh and was even part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2018.

His appointment brings an authentic sporting DNA to the boardroom, complemented by Vice-Chairman Satyan Gajwani of the Times Group.

This duo aims to transform RCB from a successful team into a "Global Sporting Institution," while promising fans that the team will remain deeply rooted in Karnataka's culture.

Defending the Throne: The Road to the 2026 Opener

The timing of this sale adds an electric layer of pressure as the squad prepares for the IPL 2026 season opener. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB will kick off their title defence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, 2026.

The squad remains largely stable for this season, but the "Birla Era" promises a more data-intensive approach to future auctions.

Fans can also spot a fresh look on the field, with tech brand Nothing taking over as the primary jersey sponsor, signalling a modern, futuristic pivot for the franchise.