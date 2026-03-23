The atmosphere reached a fever pitch when the legendary MS Dhoni emerged, donning the gloves and looking as sharp as ever, proving that while time marches on, the "Thala" magic remains eternally paused.

This wasn't just a practice session; it was a soulful reunion, with the "OG" legends of the franchise stepping back onto the turf to test the mettle of the current squad.

The iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium was transformed into a sea of shimmering yellow yesterday (March 22) as the Chennai Super Kings hosted Roar 2026, a breathtaking pre-season festival that bridged the gap between glorious history and a high-stakes future.

A Duel of Eras: Legends vs The New Guard

The highlight of the evening featured a series of nostalgic "match-ups" that felt like a fever dream for the fans.

Michael Hussey, aptly known as Mr Cricket, rolled back the years by dancing down the track to dispatch current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad over the ropes, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

Not to be outdone, Suresh Raina, the beloved "Chinna Thala", reminded everyone of his vintage flair by smoking a towering six off the spin of Noor Ahmad.

The exhibition also saw stalwarts like Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, and Subramaniam Badrinath once more pad up. At the same time, Muttiah Muralitharan and Harbhajan Singh teased the outside edges of the current batters with their trademark guile.

Honouring Heroes and Welcoming New Stars

Between the boundaries and the banter, the night was punctuated by moments of pure emotion.

MS Dhoni took centre stage not just to play, but to honour the architects of India's recent international success. He presented special mementoes to T20 World Cup heroes Sanju Samson, the blockbuster new addition to the CSK middle order and the explosive Shivam Dube.

The franchise also looked toward the horizon by felicitating Ayush Mhatre, the young captain who recently led India to U-19 World Cup glory.

The inclusion of Akeal Hosein and Dewald Brevis in the drills further signalled a squad that is blending international firepower with homegrown tenacity.

A Symphony of Yellow

As the evening progressed, the focus shifted from the pitch to the stage. The legendary AR Rahman delivered a pulsating live performance that turned the stadium into a high-octane concert arena, accompanied by the charismatic Sivakarthikeyan.

Even rival coaches, including Dwayne Bravo (KKR mentor) and Hayden (GT batting coach), were granted special permission to join the celebration, proving that the "CSK Family" transcends current contracts.

The evening didn't just celebrate the past; it ignited a fire for the upcoming campaign. As the floodlights dimmed and thousands of whistles continued to echo through the streets of Triplicane.

One thing was certain: the Super Kings aren't just returning to the field; they are ready to reclaim their throne with a roar that will be heard across the cricketing world.