The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the conduct of the in-stadium DJ during their recent IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The complaint centres on the playing of the song "Idli Dosa Chutney Chutney" at key moments of the match, particularly after the dismissal of CSK players. According to CSK management, the choice of song and certain remarks made by the DJ were "not in good taste" and crossed the line of fair in-stadium entertainment.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed strong displeasure over the incident, stating that while DJs are generally expected to support the home team, the actions at Chinnaswamy Stadium went beyond acceptable limits. He alleged that comments were made targeting CSK players, prompting the franchise to formally escalate the matter to the BCCI.