The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the conduct of the in-stadium DJ during their recent IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The complaint centres on the playing of the song "Idli Dosa Chutney Chutney" at key moments of the match, particularly after the dismissal of CSK players. According to CSK management, the choice of song and certain remarks made by the DJ were "not in good taste" and crossed the line of fair in-stadium entertainment.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed strong displeasure over the incident, stating that while DJs are generally expected to support the home team, the actions at Chinnaswamy Stadium went beyond acceptable limits. He alleged that comments were made targeting CSK players, prompting the franchise to formally escalate the matter to the BCCI.
The issue has added another layer of tension to the already intense rivalry between CSK and RCB. The situation is further heightened by RCB's recent dominance, having secured four consecutive victories against CSK.
Interestingly, the song at the centre of the controversy, originally composed by Gana Appu, has a history linked to CSK-RCB encounters. Last year, RCB shared a video of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma singing a similar version of the track ahead of a match in Chennai, which drew criticism from CSK fans.
During the return fixture at Chepauk, CSK responded by playing the same track when Jitesh was dismissed, though the franchise later intervened to ensure such actions were not repeated.
CSK has maintained that stadium entertainment should not target opposition players or fans, emphasizing the importance of maintaining sportsmanship. The franchise has now urged the BCCI to examine the matter and take appropriate action.
As of now, the BCCI has not announced any official decision regarding the complaint.
Key Facts About the Incident
CSK filed an official complaint with the BCCI against the Chinnaswamy Stadium DJ
The controversy involves the song "Idli Dosa Chutney Chutney" being played during CSK dismissals
CSK alleges inappropriate comments were made about their players
CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated the behavior crossed acceptable limits
The incident took place during an RCB vs CSK IPL match in Bengaluru
RCB has won four consecutive matches against CSK, intensifying rivalry
The song has a past connection to CSK-RCB banter and social media trends
CSK previously avoided repeating similar actions after internal intervention
BCCI is yet to respond or announce any action on the complaint